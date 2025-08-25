Schoeps Preps for IBC 2025

Amsterdam, Netherlands (August 25, 2025)—Schoeps Microphones will exhibit its full range of Colette Series and CMIT Series microphones, including the KMIT and CMD 42 amp and mic, at IBC 2025 in Amsterdam, September 12-15, 2025.

Demonstrations at the show will highlight Schoeps within the context of advanced immersive recording techniques, live and studio usage for broadcast applications, and best practices for usage in fixed installations.

“The impact of spatial audio mixing on broadcast cannot be overstated; it has created a new standard for elevated audience experience that is now considered essential to the industry,” states Schoeps co-CEO Helmut Wittek. ”The core qualities of Schoeps microphones have always been honesty, transparency and depth, traits that are essential to any successful immersive recording enterprise.”

In addition to showcasing their immersive expertise, the Schoeps team will also demonstrate a variety of other useful applications of the Colette and CMIT series microphones.

“We design Schoeps microphones for every use case, be it studio use, live recording or use within high-level professional and government institutions,” Wittek adds. “Microphone technology is ever evolving, but the focus should always be on doing justice to the source and the skill of the audio engineer recording it. That focus drives every design we create and we’re proud to share them at IBC this year.”