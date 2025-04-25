Sennheiser Spectera Now Shipping

Wedemark, Germany (April 24, 2025)—Sennheiser has announced that shipping for its Spectera wideband wireless ecosystem begins April 25.

By putting the power of a multichannel system into a single 1U rack unit, and accommodating wireless mics, IEMs, and control data in the very same RF channel and a single bodypack, the bidirectional solution offers unprecedented ease of use for both RF managers and the entire audio team.

The hardware includes the Base Station, the bidirectional SEK bodypack, in versions for the TV-UHF and 1.4 GHz bands, the DAD transceiving antennas (also in TV-UHF and 1.4 GHz versions), MADI cards and various accessories.

The software for the ecosystem includes the LinkDesk software and the browser-based Spectera WebUI.