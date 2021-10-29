SSL Native X-Echo Plug-In Aims for Classic Tape Delay Vibe

Solid State Logic has unveiled its latest plug-in, the SSL Native X-Echo, emulating both vintage and modern tape delays.

Oxford, UK (October 29, 2021)—Solid State Logic has unveiled its latest plug-in, the SSL Native X-Echo, recalling both the tape delays of classic rock with their swirling echoes and classic slap back, and more contemporary delays effects found in modern EDM.

The new plug-in serves up numerous features such as four switchable tape heads syncable to note value, DAW or MS with a single click, classic SSL style saturation, built-in de-esser, advanced waveform visualization and a brand-new ‘lo-fi’ SSL reverb processor.

Adding to the available options, the X-Echo reportedly combines tape-style signal degradation and soft compression with SSL-style distortion characteristics, accessible with dedicated ‘Wow & Flutter’ and ‘Saturation’ controls. The plug-in also features ‘Feedback’ control and ‘Freeze’ and ‘Kill’ functions for controlling delay length and buildups.

Other features of X-Echo include EQ Loop/filtering and SSL Mix Lock. There is a custom ‘Diffusion’ control, as well as a built-in in ‘De-esser’ for controlling buildups of energy at certain frequencies and sibilance. X-Echo’s also includes as ‘Stereo Width’ processor which uses a custom phase shifting technique, allowing users to control the width of their delay lines.

The plug-in is available now in VST2, VST3, AAX and AU formatsat a cost of $199 (SSL has a 35% discount for the first 30 days) or as part of the SSL Complete Bundle Subscription from $14.99 per month.