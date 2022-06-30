Steinberg Releases New SpectraLayers Software

The update includes real-time audition, so users can hear the effects of spectral editing as changes are made.

Hamburg, Germany (June 29, 2022)—Steinberg has released SpectraLayers Pro 9 and SpectraLayers Elements 9 spectral audio processing software, which the developer says has been updated with a new look that makes it easier to identify all features and functions, significant enhancements and workflow improvements.

According to Steinberg, a key advance in SpectraLayers 9 is that the auditioning process is now in real time. Before, changing parameters and auditioning the result would take two steps. Now the effects of spectral editing can be heard as changes are made, radically increasing the speed and efficiency of the workflow.

Another way SpectraLayers 9 reportedly makes editing faster is that dialog boxes are now non-modal, allowing users to work freely anywhere in the interface, even while a process dialog is open. For example, the playhead can be moved, selections changed, layers switched and adjustments made, with all changes monitored in real time. Dialog boxes also now stay open after applying processes, letting users easily perform multiple changes without having to reopen the process dialog for each one.

Speed of workflow is also at the heart of the new Process and Tool presets, says Steinberg. A default or custom Process preset can be used as a starting point, the user monitoring process changes in real time, saving further presets and using them as reference points. In addition, fully configurable Tool presets with a range of default options are now available, helping users to create the right tool settings more quickly.

The company says there are several more essential new features in SpectraLayers 9. These include the Unmix Level process, a much-requested feature which lets users divide one layer into two, based on a user-selected amplitude split point. Another is an expanded, AI-assisted De-Bleed process. Debuted in SpectraLayers 8, the de-bleed process works across multiple layers, making it easy to reduce the amount of spill from other tracks. With crosshair lines that span the entire spectral graph, the new Cursor Crosshair view option provides a more precise visual reference. Together with the option to display time and frequency coordinates next to the cursor, users can now keep their eyes more firmly on the target audio as they work.

SpectraLayers offers compatibility with Apple silicon, whether in standalone mode or running in parallel with a favorite DAW in ARA mode. This means faster AI- assisted operations, smoother performance for real-time previews, better processing with compatible plug-ins and more on Mac computers with Apple silicon processors.

The suggested retail price for SpectraLayers Pro 9 is $299.99. The suggested retail price for SpectraLayers Elements 9 is $79.99.

From June 29, 2022, to July 21, 2022, both editions of SpectraLayers are available at an introductory offer of 20% off.