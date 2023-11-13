Universal Audio’s Luna DAW is Now Free

Previously only available to its Apollo customers, Luna is now free without UA hardware.

Scotts Valley, CA (November 13, 2023)—Universal Audio has made its Luna Digital Audio Workstation available as a free download for all Mac users. Previously, the Mac-only software was only available to those who purchased a UA Apollo interface. A purchasable Luna Pro Bundle with additional software is also available.

Introduced in mid-2020, and bolstered by regular feature updates, Luna is designed around the concept of sounding like classic analog studio equipment, making use of built-in console summing and tape machine emulations. Luna offers users the ability to record and playback with an unlimited track count. The software also offers Analog Summing, Tape Machines, Channel Strips, Bus and Parallel Compression and more built into the Luna mixer with Luna Extensions, so that extra plug-ins or separate windows are not required.

Also on-board is Shape, a toolkit instrument with a variety of sounds; proprietary Razor Blade and Polyphonic warp algorithms for quantization; comprehensive use of Session Data; a variety of control surfaces; and more.

Luna Digital Audio Workstation is joined by the Luna Pro Bundle, a for-sale ($399) collection of UAD Plug-ins and Luna Extensions co-created with brands such as API, Ampex, Studer, Pultec, and more. Upon download, Mac users can try the essential Luna Extensions and UAD Plug-ins add-on bundle free for 30 days.