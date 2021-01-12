Yamaha Updates MSP3A Compact Powered Speaker

Yamaha is updating one of its popular reference monitors to deliver even more faithful sound reproduction and user convenience for recording studio, broadcast and post-production environments. The new MSP3A powered monitor speaker builds on the company’s MSP3 model, highly regarded for years by pro audio professionals as a great portable tool for high-end sonic evaluation.

The new speaker shares its predecessor’s use of multiple input connectors, controls and compatibility with optional brackets, while adding enhanced audio quality and increased sound pressure levels, straightforward operation and a compact, lightweight cabinet design. These upgrades also broaden the speaker’s uses to include monitoring audio from digital musical instruments and information and communications technology (ICT) devices, and surround sound playback.

“Clear and natural sound are the keys to creating immersive and memorable experiences when creating music or video content,” said Preston Gray, Marketing Director – Pro Audio at Yamaha. “The expanded capabilities of this new reference monitor give audio engineers the right tool for accurately matching audio with video in a range of production applications.”

The MSP3A is the first Yamaha reference monitor to include the company’s Twisted Flare Port™ technology, designed to provide overall faithful sound reproduction with clearer and tighter low-end frequencies. This sound control technology applies aerodynamic sound analysis and flow visualization measurement to pinpoint and control noise-generating issues. Noise-generating air flow turbulence at both ends of the speaker port is reduced by changing how the port widens from input to output, adding a twist to it. Suppressing turbulence reduces muddiness, lowering distortion in the low bass region. This strengthens the connection between the port and main drivers for clear, tight low frequencies and a seamless transition to the full range drivers.

A built-in 22W power amplifier is optimized for the speaker unit, comprising a 10cm (4″) woofer and a 2.2cm (0.8″) tweeter. The cabinet features a refined, simple design and weighs only 3.6 kilograms (7.9 pounds), improving portability and making it easier to reposition the unit in different room configurations.

