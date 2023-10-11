They Went Down to the Crossroads, Recorders by Their Sides

Guy and Ian Charbonneau recently recorded audio for the main and satellite stages at Eric Clapton's 2023 Crossroads Festival in downtown Los Angeles.

Los Angeles, CA (October 11, 2023)—Father and son recording engineers Guy and Ian Charbonneau recently recorded audio for the main and satellite stages at Eric Clapton’s 2023 Crossroads Festival in downtown Los Angeles.

On September 23-24 at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown L.A., Guy Charbonneau recorded Side A of the main revolving stage in his Le Mobile recording truck, which features a Neve 8058 console. Ian Charbonneau recorded Side B using the M&B Audio truck, which is owned by award-winning engineers Mark Linett and Bob Wartinbee.

Additionally, Ian Charbonneau’s new company, The Recording Project, recorded the two foreground C and D satellite stages with his new custom flypack system, which can be loaded into a few cases and checked as baggage on commercial airlines. Charbonneau recently founded The Recording Project after working for 30-plus years with his father Guy and Le Mobile.

“My new system consists of a DirectOut Technologies MC Prodigy modular audio converter loaded with 64-channels of high quality MicHD preamps packaged in a custom rack with all inputs on the back side,” Ian Charbonneau explains. “It allows for 48 or 96K recording. The converter/preamp connects via fiber cable to two Avid MADI Pro Tools system for redundancy.”

The new system has already recorded concerts with Imagine Dragons, Melissa Etheridge, Macklemore, Dua Lipa, Khalid and Jack Harlow, he reports.

Crossroads Festival performers this year included Eric Clapton, Sheryl Crow, Marcus King, H.E.R., Taj Mahal, John Mayer Trio, John McLaughlin, Keb’ Mo’, Santana, Stephen Stills, Molly Tuttle, ZZ Top and many others. While bands were setting up on the revolving stage, short solo performances took place with Sheryl Crow, Eric Gales and Gary Clark Jr.

In addition to being recorded, the festival was mixed for live pay-per-view broadcast streaming in support of the Crossroads Centre Antigua Addiction Recovery Center.