Laboratory Audio Strikeforce Cinematic Percussion — A Mix Real-World Review…in the USVI

For the final installment of this year's Real-World Reviews from the USVI, our team tested the Laboratory Audio Strikeforce Cinematic Percussion plug-in.

Every year, Mix contributors Rich Tozzoli, Mike Dwyer and Bruce MacPherson decamp to St. John, USVI, and temporarily turn a house into a studio where they record TV cues while also testing new equipment and software, resulting in a bevy of Mix Real-World Reviews written in a unique part of the real world.

Laboratory Audio’s cinematic percussion library is aimed directly at achieving a massive modern film score ensemble percussion sound. It was recorded in various studios, rooms, halls and tunnels in L.A. at 192 kHz, although it was delivered as 24-bit/48 kHz.

Keeping it simple, the interface offers up Ensemble and Solo Percussion, Impacts, Menus and FX and Tick Tocks. The GUI features close and far mix, along with a blend and panning options. What’s super-cool, though, is that the dynamic layers are processed differently. For example, the EQ, compression and reverb processing changes from quiet dynamic layers to the louder ones. Also, you can go from a solo (if offered) or small ensemble sound to a bigger one with a single slider, in real time. There are 115 patches recorded with six dynamic layers and 16 round robins in all. This approach creates energy, excitement and a highly useful musical plug-in.

Note that this is not a loop-based library; you play the sounds yourself or trigger other MIDI loops. The patches are not named typically, because they are ensembles of different drums and kits created by the production team. Aside from a multitude of drums, you’ve got anvil hits, impacts, metallic sounds and tick tocks. But my favorites are the sub-booms, which are the best I’ve heard in any library to date. They add a thunderous low to tracks, but with a remarkable presence that doesn’t get lost in the mix like others.

With this program, it’s all about the layering and the ability to play each dynamic as its own articulation. Not only do I create layers within a single patch, but I copy the parts to additional tracks and add different patches. The end result is nothing short of massive drum and percussion scores.

Musically potent and easy to use, Laboratory Audio Strikeforce Cinematic Percussion lets you perform percussion… And it simply makes your tracks bigger and badder.