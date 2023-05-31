Memphis Record Pressing Unveils $30m Expansion

Memphis, TN (May 31, 2023)—Even as vinyl records have mounted an incredible comeback over the last 17 years, the major roadblock in the format’s way has been an equally incredible worldwide lack of pressing capacity, with orders large and small taking months to be fulfilled across the industry. While numerous pressing plants have worked to reduce their wait times, last month, Memphis Record Pressing took a major step forward as it completed a $30 million expansion that positions the eight-year-old company as the largest vinyl record manufacturer by volume in North America.

On April 13, the mayor of Bartlett, Tennessee, the Memphis suburb that Memphis Record Pressing has called home since its 2014 founding, joined company co-founders, CEO Brandon Seavers and COO Mark Yoshida, and other dignitaries to cut the ribbon on MRP’s $21.3 million expansion of its pressing plant. A week later on April 20th, Bar-Kays bassist James Alexander and Moneybagg Yo producer Ari Morris were among the guests who helped open MRP’s new $7.5 million packaging and shipping hub at 7625 Appling Center Dr.

The ribbon cuttings cap a dramatic growth phase that saw MRP triple its physical footprint and staff. MRP is actively recruiting workers to staff all levels of its expanded operation, with an additional 100 workers needed by June.

With the new facilities, the company is on track to produce 20-25 million records this year. When running at full capacity, MRP can press as many as 125,000 records a day or more than 45 million a year, a stat that would make it the largest vinyl record manufacturer by volume in North America.

Once thought to be an all-but-dead format, vinyl records have been mounting a steady comeback for more than a decade, with record sales steadily increasing for 17 years and surging during the pandemic. Last year, vinyl album sales overtook CD sales for the first time since 1987 with 43.46 million copies sold.