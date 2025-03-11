Pierce Picks ProCo for The Pageant

The Pageant and Delmar Hall in St. Louis host hundreds of acts a year, all of which are heard through a variety of hardy cables.

St. Louis, MO (March 11, 2025)—The Pageant and Delmar Hall in St. Louis host hundreds of acts a year—and all of them are heard through audio systems presided over by Sean Pierce, head of production for both neighboring venues.

The Pageant, a 2,000-capacity venue, has been the pumping out live performances in the city since 2000. Located next door is Delmar Hall, a 750-seat venue that offers a more intimate setting for music lovers. Keeping the audio flowing in both sites are a variety of ProCo XLR cables, splitters and stage boxes.

Pierce has seen his fair share of audio equipment failures, but not at the two venues, he said: “We’ve had many of our ProCo cables at The Pageant for at least 10 years, probably closer to 15, and they’re still in pristine condition. We never have to worry about cables failing. You don’t realize how much a bad XLR cable can degrade the sound until you’ve had to deal with one. Using poor-quality XLRs could lead to sound degradation due to loosened connections or electromagnetic interference, but those are issues that simply don’t occur with ProCo gear. The quality of the materials used for the ProCo cables means we don’t have to think twice about whether the signal will drop or not.”

Though it all started with cables, Pierce’s venues now also utilize ProCo Sound stage boxes and snakes, from ACT Entertainment. At Delmar Hall, for example, the stage sports 12-channel and 24-channel snakes. With upcoming shows featuring big names like Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top, Remy Wolf, G-Eazy, and Bill Murray, The Pageant and Delmar Hall are set for a year of unforgettable performances.