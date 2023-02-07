Tour Ready to Suckerpunch Crowd

Los Angeles, CA (February 7, 2023)—Punk pop singer Maggie Lindemann has a busy year ahead of her, as she kicks off an international tour in support of her 2022 album Suckerpunch. Hitting the road in March, she’ll careen around the U.S., Australia and Europe as she headlines clubs, hits festivals and supports Machine Gun Kelly at different points. Along for the ride will be audio engineer/tour manager George Adrian, who will have his personal Allen & Heath dLive surface and MixRack at every stop.

A fan of the compact form factor, Adrian bought himself a 20-fader dLive C2500 surface and a CDM64 MixRack just before the COVID pandemic; for the Lindemann tour, he’ll use it to simultaneously run both front-of-house and in-ear monitors. “I try to use minimal compression for in-ear mixes,” said Adrian, “so that means double-patching some of the inputs and sending a different processed version to the front-of-house mix.”

He’s already expecting to use dLive’s DEEP plugin package heavily, the new Dual Threshold Expander (“I use it on basically all my channels”) and the DYN8 Dynamic EQ for things like lead vocals and kick drums. “I like to be able to boost certain frequencies only when that frequency crosses a set threshold,” he said, “and avoid just boosting everything in that signal at that frequency all the time, like you would with a static EQ.”

Adrian also has a Dante card installed in his dLive, explaining, “Using Dante, I can get audio to and from my SMAART rig, I can record multitracks, and also run Virtual Soundcheck. On this run, we’re gonna have limited time before each performance; we have to get a soundcheck done pretty quickly, so I can check the IEM mixes without the artists actually playing on-stage.”