Providing Sweet Sounds from Monitorworld

New York, NY (January 26, 2023)—Even after 50 years and 35 million albums sold, Sweet continues to lay down the rock and roll live. The band’s longtime fans have been joined by new generations of followers in recent years, thanks to staples like “The Ballroom Blitz” and “Fox on the Run” turning up in Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy films. Answering demand, the group still does fly dates internationally, and engineer Daniela Seggewiss has been along for the ride, tackling Sweet’s monitors since 2014.

Seggewiss handles those mix duties on an Allen & Heath SQ-5 console. “The first consideration for me when planning to buy a console was the size and weight, as I needed the setup to be able to fly,” she said. “As a monitor engineer, I also need a good number of outputs, and the SQ5 with a DX168 (stagebox) provides me with 32 In/20 Out in an incredibly small setup.” The SQ-5 and DX168 stagebox both fit together in her iM2950 Pelican Storm Case, keeping things compact and below the weight limit for most major airlines.

Seggewiss also opted for the SQ in part due to the dedicated MIX buttons in the master section that control which bus the faders send to, as well as the customizable fader layout. “The fact that I can change the surface layout to anything I need is especially important when using a small console,” she said. “I need to be able to have the most important channels always at my fingertips to make quick adjustments without having to look at the console for too long.”

Seggewiss knows that the band is happy with their mixes—simply because no news is good news. “The best feedback I get from the band is nothing at all,” she explained.