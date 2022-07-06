One Monitor to Hear Them All

Toronto, Canada (July 6, 2022)—Songwriter and Grammy-nominated engineer and producer Ryan McCambridge has been using Amphion Two18 monitors in recent times with various artists, film and TV projects and more.

McCambridge’s credits include work with artists like Mastodon, Metric and IAMX; TV and film projects for HBO, Disney, Warner Brothers and the CBC; and his own songwriting and recording. Given the variety, he says, “[I]t’s incredibly important to have a monitoring setup you trust because the needs of all of these projects can be so different, and you need to be able to listen to all of them objectively.”

​McCambridge’s favored monitoring setup is a pair of Amphion Two18s in his private studio. “What drew me in at first was how unique their approach is—making passive monitors in 2022 is quite uncommon,” he says. “I found that really meaningful because it showed how dedicated they were to get the design right no matter what, and you can hear that passion and precision in how Amphion speakers sound.”

He continues, “When I first used them, it blew my mind how fast the transient response of the Two18s were. Once I got used to that level of resolution, I realized just how objective it made me on the details of any given track. I know I can trust what I’m hearing and being able to do that streamlines my workflow in a way that is immediately impactful.”

That impact also applies to mix translation, an aspect of his work that is increasingly important given the level of specificity required by the post-production workflows of film, TV and commercial projects. As he is often jumping between wildly different productions in a given week, being able to trust what he sends clients has allowed him to streamline his workflow. “It really is one less thing to worry about and I haven’t had any major revisions since I started using them,” he says. “They really don’t sugarcoat anything, which is a testament to great monitors.”