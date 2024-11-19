RE-Mix: Eddie Kramer’s Tips For Success

RE-MIX is an ongoing series of vintage articles from the pages of Mix magazine. This appeared in the February, 2003 issue, briefly recounting advice from legendary engineer/producer Eddie Kramer. Previously, Kramer had been in Boston for a Music Production and Engineering residency at Berklee College of Music in 1998, and the following are insights he offered students, proving that technology and delivery platforms may change, but truths about production remain the same.

A warning about lengthy song introductions:

“The most important thing is to make a connection emotionally, lyrically, rhythmically in that first 30 seconds. You have to connect with the audience right away, and if you don’t, you’ve lost them.”

On music vs. recording technology:

“I love music. Everything I do is based on music, not on technology. I know what technology will do for me because of the experience I’ve gotten over the last 30-odd years, and I know how to get the sounds, but I don’t let the technology rule what I do. I go by instinct – by feel – and I want musicians to play from the heart. Music is the god that we worship. We strive for excellence in music, and the technology helps us get there.”

Advice to those entering the audio business:

“The industry is growing. We’ve got film; we’ve got television, radio, record production. The thing is not to restrict yourself to any one area. Maybe you have to go into film or TV, and maybe you won’t like it immediately, but maybe it’s a springboard to get you into the area that you want. Know the technology – know your computers. Be dedicated. Be passionate. And be prepared to take a lot of hard knocks! And it’s a lot about attitude. It’s about anticipating what the producer and the engineer want ahead of time. You’ve got to be two beats ahead.”

As reported by Toni Ballard, August 1998, with Blair Jackson.