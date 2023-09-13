The General Takes Sound Studio on the Road

Atlanta, GA (September 13, 2023)—Insurance provider The General recently debuted its new mobile recording studio in Nashville and is now taking it to Atlanta to host a live concert at the Clean Culture automotive event.

As part of the partnership with Clean Culture organizers, The General is teaming up with First Tube, a branded live content marketing platform known for delivering always-on premium video content, to debut The General Sound Studio Live. The concert will open with Tobe Nwigwe, a Grammy-nominated, Houston-based rapper and singer with inspirational and meaningful messages in his music. Following Tobe, Lex Bratcher, a rap artist who recorded her latest song “IYKTYK” in The General Sound Studio, will perform on The General-branded Sound Studio Live stage featuring unique cars, large-scale imagery, a 3D vinyl record-inspired backdrop and sound waves.

“As The General continues its brand evolution journey, we’re committed to finding new and unique ways to give a break to deserving up-and-comers,” said Kale Sligh, VP of marketing at The General. “Partnering with First Tube and Clean Culture provides an exciting opportunity that fits our commitment to supporting rising musicians from The General Sound Studio and allows us to connect with new and diverse audiences.”

Nine rising stars traveled to Nashville in June to record one of their songs in The General Sound Studio when it was launched. Each musician received a two-hour recording session with a professional sound engineer, a mixed and mastered track and exclusive album artwork. The artists, hand selected by The General and Epic Records, included Kid Culture, The Absolutely, AG Club, Lex Bratcher, Ethan Gander, Bodhi, Morgan Keller and Reyna Roberts.

The Nashville-based mobile studio was designed and built in an SUV by fabrication company Cinema Vehicles in North Hollywood, CA. The General is collaborating with Epic Records, an imprint of Sony Music Entertainment, to provide industry expertise and guidance throughout the recording process and leverage its collective reach, influence and social media platforms to provide national exposure for these rising musicians.

Tobe’s performance at The General Sound Studio Live in Atlanta will be livestreamed on The General’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and Tobe’s personal channels beginning at 8 p.m. EST on September 16.