Mixing for the Internet from France

Nantes, France (July 5, 2023)―French musician and producer PV Nova, who has long utilized the internet and social media to highlight his talents, has built a new studio space, outfitting it with KRK monitors.

“I’ve been a fan of the Gibson brands for quite a long time now, and I was eager to learn more about KRK,” says PV, as he is known, whose new home studio in Nantes, France features a pair of KRK V-Series 6 studio monitors. “When I decided to build a new home studio, the timing felt perfect. The power of the V6s is perfectly adaptable to my new smaller space. I had a pair of studio monitors that cost four times the price of KRKs when I lived in Paris, and yet their sound quality was not four times better!”

Surrounded by music as a child, PV was first introduced to the art by his father, a guitarist, and his mother, a pianist, singer, and fan of classical music. It wasn’t until the YouTube videos he shared of himself performing gained traction, with hundreds of thousands of views each, that he realized he could turn a hobby into a career. He prides himself on his educational videos, teaching upcoming artists how to produce tracks in multiple genres while keeping the content fun and humorous. PV has also created the Internet Orchestra, featuring 500 musicians, which is reportedly the world’s largest live performance webcast.

“It is extremely important that the sound you hear when mixing reflects what your audience will hear,” he says. “I play and record music every day in my home studio, whether it be pop or rock songs, orchestral music or electronic tracks. The V6s offer a good response along the entire frequency spectrum.”

Currently on a break from touring, PV has been at work in the studio. “I’ve been livestreaming recording sessions on Twitch, and the monitors have been perfect for that,” he shares. “Not only sound-wise either; the yellow cones of the V6s bring some welcome bright color to the otherwise black gear in my studio. KRK offers a very good quality-to-price ratio, and the V6s have been the perfect addition to my studio.”