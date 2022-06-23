Young Guru Joins Roc Nation School

New York, NY (June 23, 2022)—Grammy Award-winning audio engineer and producer Gimel “Young Guru” Keaton has joined the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment as director of the Music Technology, Entrepreneurship & Production program, Long Island University has announced.

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment offers undergraduate degrees in applied music; music technology, entrepreneurship and production; sports communication and marketing; and vocal performance. It also offers a BS, MS and PhD in sports management.

Roc Nation was founded in 2008 by Jay-Z.

The Roc Nation School and Young Guru also announced a full-tuition scholarship to be awarded to one highly qualified student.

Keaton is an accomplished music producer, record executive, audio engineer and DJ who works with the music industry’s top artists, spanning from Jay-Z to Rihanna to Mariah Carey. He has garnered multiple Grammy nominations. In 2019, Keaton won a Grammy Award for Best Urban Contemporary Album for mixing the album Everything Is Love by The Carters.

Keaton co-founded and co-leads the label Jamla, which houses Grammy-nominated and critically acclaimed lyricist Rapsody and newcomers Reuben Vincent and Ian Kelly.

“Education is a valuable platform to show talented students how to navigate the music industry, preserve music history, and share their culture with the world,” Keaton said. “Joining the Roc Nation School is an incredible opportunity to offer my experience as a guide for up-and-coming artists and producers.”

Keaton previously served on the faculty of the University of Southern California’s Thornton School of Music as an artist-in-residence and has lectured at New York University’s Clive Davis Institute of Music and Emory University.