Dynaudio Acoustics Debuts New Amp Line

Skanderborg, Denmark (October 6, 2025)—Dynaudio Acoustics has announced the launch of its new range of power amplifiers, the Delta Series, which consists of five models.

The range, built by MC2 in the UK, comes in both DSP and non-DSP versions for different room-tuning scenarios. The DSP version spans three dynamic and eight static EQ bands per input channel, along with nine static EQ bands per output (and a suite of additional features).

All of the models offer analog audio and networked audio via Dante, making them virtually future-proof, according to the manufacturer. The range can be mixed-and-matched as studios evolve. So, for example, a client could start with the flagship 2U Delta 80 DSP and later add a Delta 20 with a single Cat 5 cable to create a stereo four-way system.

As for power, the smallest in the new range, Delta 20, offers output from 175W to 480W per channel, while Delta 80 DSP goes up to 4x 2000W at 4 ohms, or 2x 5000W when bridged.

The Delta Series range is available now.