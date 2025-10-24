Dynaudio Debuts Studio Monitor Controller Series

Dynaudio has unveiled the Control series—the company’s new Control 01 and Control 02 digital audio processors and accompanying Control Link remote.

Skanderborg, Denmark (October 24, 2025)—Dynaudio has unveiled the Control series—the company’s new Control 01 and Control 02 digital audio processors and accompanying Control Link remote, intended to bring monitoring, routing and format flexibility together in a streamlined, expandable system.

Built on foundational technology by DAD (Digital Audio Denmark), Control 01 and Control 02 each take up a single rack space but combine the roles of monitor controller, digital patch-bay, format converter, DA converter (only on Control 02), headphone amp, room EQ optimizer and audio router.

Making use of Dante, Thunderbolt, dual MADI and AES3, Control 01 and 02 deliver up to 984 configurable I/O channels, including 256 channels each via Dante and Thunderbolt interfaces. Control 02 can additionally add eight channels of analog outputs for direct integration with Dynaudio LYD and BM monitors and other analog speakers.

The system is driven by DAD’s DADman software with PRO|MON and SPQ, enabling up to 128 immersive channels, each with independent EQ, delay, and gain control, thus making it compatible with Dolby Atmos and other spatial audio formats.

The Control Link controller adds 40 programmable buttons and a precision volume dial, enabling recall of presets, speaker switching, downmix options and input routing.

The Control series is available for preorder (Control 01: €5,300; Control 02: €6,300; Control Link: €1,400) and is expected to ship by the end of 2025.