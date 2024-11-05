Sennheiser Profile Wireless System Debuts

Old Lyme, CT (November 5, 2024)—These days, audio is captured in all kinds of environments—and on all kinds of equipment, including consumer products like phones, cameras and computers. With that in mind, Sennheiser has launched Profile Wireless, a two-channel, 2.4 GHz wireless microphone system that connects to mobile phones, cameras or computers, and can be used as a clip-on mic, handheld mic or table-top microphone.

Aimed squarely at content creators, the Profile Wireless system is centered around a multifunctional charging bar that stores and charges key components of the system, but which can also double as a handheld or desktop mic.

The charging bar safely holds a two-channel mini-receiver with an OLED touch display; two pre-paired clip-on microphones that automatically connect to the receiver; magnetic clips for attaching the mics to clothing; and adaptors for connecting the receiver to mobile phones or a camera cold shoe mount.

All of this comes in a padded carrying bag, along with an also-included 3.5 mm jack coiled cable for camera use, a USB-C to USB-C charging cable and windshields for the clip-on mics and charging bar.

With the included adaptors, the receiver connects to the filming device of choice, and lets the creator monitor the audio via a dedicated headphone output. The mini-mics of the system simply clip to the clothing or can be attached using the included magnetic mounts.

Recognizing there may still be instances where a creator or videographer would like to work with separate lavalier mics, there’s a lockable 3.5 mm TRS jack for connecting external mics. The clip-on mics of Profile Wireless feature an additional 3.5 mm (1/4”) connector for an external lav mic

When a mobile phone is used for capturing video, the Profile Wireless receiver is connected with the included Lightning or mini-USB adaptor. Using a gyro-sensor, the receiver display automatically rotates by 180° to remain clearly legible.

Each clip-on microphone has 16 GB memory for internal recording. With a Backup Recording Mode, internal recording will be automatically turned on if the wireless signal should become too weak. Also, a Safety Channel Mode outputs and records backup audio at a lower volume to help protect against clipping. Range is ample, at up to 245 m in line of sight, and up to 150 m line of sight when taking body blocking into account. ​

​Profile Wireless is currently available for preorder, retailing at $299 US; it is expected to ship in late 2024/early 2025.