Sennheiser Goes Small with MD 421 Kompakt

Wedemark, Germany (October 1, 2024)—Since 1960, there’s been some version of the venerable MD 421 in Sennheiser’s microphone offerings, whether it’s the original model or the later MD 421-II, which launched in 1998. Positioned as an ‘all-around,’ multipurpose mic equally useful in live and studio settings, the large-diaphragm cardioid mic has a long history—and more than a few fans. Now Sennheiser has expanded the line by going smaller, and today introduced the MD 421 Kompakt. The new mic aims to provide the same sound and performance of its predecessors while sporting a more compact form factor.

To accommodate the new, smaller dimensions, the mic has a completely redesigned mounting clip, but it also omits the bass roll-off switch of the larger MD 421-II, the rationale being that modern mixing desks and DAWs made the switch now unnecessary, according to the company. Dropping the switch resulted in a smaller microphone body, aiding the Kompakt’s use in tight drum miking applications and so on.

If the shape is different, the sound is intended to be the same and follow in the footsteps of the previous MD 421 models. The microphone features a frequency response of 30 Hz to 17 kHz, capturing high and low frequencies, and a bass tube is used in an effort to nab extended low-end response.

The redesigned mounting clip is now part of the microphone housing, making it an integral part of the mic; an optional drum clamp can be screwed into the clip for further flexibility. As for the rest of the microphone housing, the MD 421 Kompakt is encased in a strong frame with a stainless-steel basket, and a gold-plated XLR-3 connector. A protective inner chassis enclosure reduces the exposure to dust and humidity.

The MD 421 Kompakt is available today, running $279 (MSRP) for the mic, while the mic bundled with an MZH drum clamp retails at $299 (MSRP). The MZH drum clamp included with the drum version is also available separately.