AKG K712 Pro Headphones — A Mix Real-World Review

MIX VERDICT: AKG K712 PRO HEADPHONES THE TAKEAWAY: “The K712 Pros might seem a bit pricey to some, but with the improved bottom-end, comfortable fit, and quality, durable build, I can definitely recommend them.” COMPANY: AKG • www.AKG.com

PRICE: $679

PROS:

• Strong and attractive materials.

• Neutral frequency response.

• Wide, deep and accurate soundstage.

• Tight, articulate bass.

CONS:

• Little isolation.

• Not truly portable.

• Open, spacious sound doesn’t suit all genres.

New York, NY (August 4, 2025)—I typically prefer closed-back headphones— great for isolation and fat bass—and yet the soundstage can often seem claustrophobic, the bass is often overdone and appears sluggish, and they’re not easy to sing in.

The AKG K712 Pro has an open-back form factor that avoids such drawbacks. With large, circular pads that completely surround the ear, not touching at all, it’s kind of like listening to small speakers in a very small room, with no low-mid congestion buildup or resonance. The pads are made of soft velvet and the cups allow ventilation, with a comfy fit and no pressure points, even when wearing glasses.

The headband is suspended on the company’s popular dual-metal-arc frame that offers a solid strength-to-weight ratio; in eye-grabbing orange, these 712s are easy to find amid clutter. The headband is made of nice and thick leather, brown with orange stitching, and it looks classy.

Cabling and durability go hand-in-hand, and the 712s use AKG’s excellent mini-XLR connector for easy replaceability. I prefer its easy lock-ability over twist-in designs, and the connectors seem like they’ll hold up well over time. Two cables are provided: a black 4-foot coiled and a long 9-foot straight, in that distinctive orange. Both cables terminate in a 1/8-inch mini-plug with a threaded ¼-inch adapter. Not exactly intended for portable use, the 712s are large and do not fold up, but they still come with a luxuriously soft storage bag.

It’s hard to tell much from headphone specs, but frequency response is stated at 10 Hz to 39.8 kHz, max input power of 200 mW, and a moderate impedance of 62 ohms results in 105 dB of output sensitivity (dB SPL/V @ 1 kHz). That’s only moderately sensitive, so I often have to crank my MacBook Pro’s headphone amp to full volume when checking mixes.

After many hours of medium-loud break-in, I first compared these K712s to the most popular open-back headphones of all time: the AKG K240M. The considerably larger, heavier and more robust 712s sonically outperformed their old-guard counterparts, with (most importantly) a flatter midrange, but also with a smoother, less “icy” top-end and a good bit deeper, rounder and more complete bottom-end response.

As I ran down a list of my recently completed productions, I noticed more accurate left-to-right balance than I’m used to, along with a wide, uncrowded soundstage—an indicator of well-matched drivers. There’s a slightly midforward tonal balance absent of any frequency “hotspots.” Even though bass is understated compared to typical closed-backs, this “honest” bass is extended quite deep and reacts faster than resonant closed-backs, preventing that classic “one-note bass” issue that only consumers like.

After hours of further testing, I found the 712s quite desirable for singers who prefer the openair feeling and not so desirable for artists who lean toward lots of isolation and volume (i.e., drummers and super-loud guitarists). I’ve never been one to mix in open-backs, but the 712s have enough bottom and enough truth-in-mids to help inform my mixes. Similarly, the 712s are a helpful point of reference for mastering, where the colorless, hype-free, bottom-end response has helped me solve some tricky frequency-balance dilemmas, where my room and usual references still left me in doubt.

Open-back phones may require a little getting used to, and the K712 Pros might seem a bit pricey to some, but with the improved bottom-end, comfortable fit, and quality, durable build, I can definitely recommend them.