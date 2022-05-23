KIT Plugins BB N105 – Another Real-World Review

St John, USVI (May 23, 2022)—Producer/composer Rich Tozzoli recently headed to St John, USVI, for his annual recording retreat, teaming with keyboardist Bruce MacPherson, engineer Mike Dwyer and bassist Hank Skalka to compose and mix for a variety of TV shows with diverse sound palettes. He’s highlighting some of the key plug-ins they brought along to help get things done.

KIT Plugins BB N105

Having spent years working on a vintage Neve console, I immediately felt right at home when diving into the Kit Plugins BB N105 V2. Based on the legendary Neve 8078 at Blackbird Studio, Nashville, the N105 provides all the analog vibe, tone-shaping capabilities and overall Neve-y goodness you could ever need when working in the box.

By slapping instances across all the tracks in our mixes, the N105 provided subtle saturation, cohesion and glue all before even touching any knobs, much like you’d expect when working on a real console. From there, the EQ section made it effortless to dial in the sounds we were looking for. We added smooth top end to drums, thick lows to bass and a touch of edgy midrange to electric guitars. Not only did the N105 provide all the tone shaping we needed, but it helped sit the instruments right into the mix.

Where things got really fun was when we switched the channel from the default line amp setting over to the emulated mic preamp, allowing us to dial in just the right amount of grit using the preamp knob. This really came in handy when working with otherwise sterile-sounding virtual instruments. We were able to add some light saturation and even full-blown distortion that brought these tracks to life. Without question, we all gave it high marks.