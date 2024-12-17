KIT Plugins, Blackbird Studio Team for BB N54 Compressor/Limiter Plug-In

Nashville, TN (December 17, 2024)—KIT Plugins and Blackbird Studio have collaborated once again on a new emulation plug-in, this time setting their sights on Rupert Neve’s well-known late-1960s compressor/limiter. The result is the newly released BB N54, which the collaborators intend to provide analog-style warmth and cohesion to vocals, drums, bass, and mix buses.

Originally designed by Rupert Neve in the late 1960s, the 2254 has become known for its signature warmth, harmonic richness, and dynamic control. That’s driven by an all-discrete Class A design, featuring a diode bridge gain reduction circuit and Marinair transformers. Over the years, the 2254 has played an integral role in shaping the sound of countless iconic records. The new BB N54 plug-in was tailored to Blackbird Studio Owner John McBride’s personal taste, and as a digital recreation, can provide the familiar sound but with reliable precision.

The new plug-in joins the offerings in KITPlugins’ new subscription service, NOIZ Hub, which is based around a ‘subscribe-to-own’ policy. With the subscription, producers have access to a new line of digital tools powered by NOIZ Hub in addition to KIT’s plug-ins. For every year subscribers renew their subscription, they’re eligible to claim a perpetual license for one plugin from the subscription.