Mix Live Blog: Rocking The Rock Legends Cruise XIII—Part 3

Blue Öyster Cult recently took to the high seas to play the Rock Legends Cruise XIII and now FOH pro Steve shares the experience here with his in-depth gig diary. Don’t Pass Up Part One and Part Two!

Wednesday, February 25, 2026

8:15 A.M. Somewhere near Turks and Caicos Islands

We don’t have a show today, but the band has a fan photo op at 6:30 p.m., so I’m “off” for most of the day. The photo op is a rare thing for Blue Öyster Cult these days; we stopped doing any sort of “meet and greet” activities when Covid hit. Fine by me. It’s one less thing to worry about on the itinerary, but I do have to admit that occasionally the fans could be as entertaining as the show!

I briefly flirt with the idea of going ashore, but when I settle in the dining room for breakie, there’s an announcement from the Captain that it’s not possible for us to dock safely due to strong ocean currents, so we’re heading back to Port Everglades. This plan would change several hours later when the ship was diverted to Puerta Plata in the Dominican Republic. Apparently, a sick passenger required immediate attention. I heard conflicting stories: first that someone fell and broke their shoulder; then that someone had a heart attack. Yikes.

One of the highlights of any Rock Legends Cruise is the All-Star Jam hosted by Shawn Winters of the RLC production team and Guitarist Extraordinaire Gary Hoey and his band. It’s a really cool hang at Studio B, where members of the various bands get to play with each other, and the fans get to see the musicians stretch out from their normal gig. In years past, BÖC members Don “Buck Dharma” Roeser, Richie Castellano, and Jules Radino have sat in, as they plan to this year. The Jam runs from 11:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. (well past my bedtime), but I plan to be there at least to see Don, Richie and Jules play.

Meanwhile, I have a leisurely day of strolling around and meeting up with a friend or two.

6:15 P.M.

I head for the dining room where the photo op will take place. Shawn Winters (who is also BÖC’s “handler,” or point person for the cruise) has the fan-plus-band photo session locked down to a science—himself and a few security folks ushering fans in and out quickly so we can accommodate the line of people without staying past midnight.

When the photo op is done, I ask Don if he’ll participate in the Jam. He informs me that he’ll play Neil Young’s “Rocking in the Free World.” I ask if I can play drums for him, and he replies with an emphatic “yes.” Needless to say, I’m thrilled. I’ll have to ditch the golf shirt for a cutoff black tee!

10:45 P.M.

I head for Studio B and already there’s quite the assembly of musicians backstage. I’m a little freaked out due to the tight quarters and large number of people, but I manage to find a place to park myself that’s out of the way. Don, Richie, Jules and I check in with Shawn to let him know we’re on-site, while Gary’s band kicks off the festivities. There’s some amazing talent in the house: Hoey and his band, Cathy Richardson from Jefferson Starship, the BÖC guys, Rick Springfield, members of Gene Simmons’ band. Robert Jon & The Wreck lay down an amazing version of “One Way Out.”

Gary calls Don and I up to the stage along with Henry Paul IV from the Outlaws. I sit down and scratch my head, momentarily dumbfounded by the right-handed drum kit (I play left-handed). Yikes! Occupational hazard. I count us in, and off we go! I can’t hear very well, but that’s expected. If you ever want to hear the worst sound in the house, hang out with the drummer for a few songs. Regardless, it’s amazing how much you can communicate with people through music, without the need to utter a single word.

I can’t help but wear a silly grin. Henry is singing his arse off, then Gary and Don trade ripping guitar solos. I’m honored to be playing on the same stage as legends. Music is life.