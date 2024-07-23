AES Educational Foundation Awards 18 Students

The AES Educational Foundation has announced the 18 accomplished student recipients of its academic awards for the upcoming academic year.

“Each year, the AES Educational Foundation celebrates the initiative and passion of some of the world’s top audio engineering students with awards that reflect the legacy of our industry’s pioneers. We are honored to help support these remarkable individuals’ continued education and research endeavors in the field,” said Jim Anderson, president, AES Educational Foundation. “We congratulate this year’s honorees and invite all audio students from around the globe to watch for additional upcoming opportunities from the AES Educational Foundation.”

The Audio Engineering Society Educational Foundation scholarships and grants recognize exceptional students who have made outstanding achievements and demonstrated potential in audio-related studies. These awards reflect the Foundation’s dedication to fostering talent and supporting education in the field of audio engineering.

The distinguished recipients of the AES Educational Foundation awards for the 2024/2025 academic year are as follows:

The Garry Margolis Scholarship, which celebrates the life and career of longtime AES member Garry Margolis, was awarded to Ryan Baker, Georgia Institute of Technology.

The L-Acoustics Dr. Christian Heil Future of Sound Scholarship, presented to students demonstrating curiosity about and dedication to shaping the future of sound, was awarded this year to Jessica Luo, New York University.

The Genelec Ilpo Martikainen Audio Visionary Award, offered to U.S. graduate students with a passion for advancing audio through innovation and technology development, was given to Miles Scharff, Columbia University.

The Genelec Mike Chafee Audio Pioneering Scholarship, which encourages passionate and outstanding young women to continue their audio education, has been presented to Logan Kibler, Stanford University, Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics.

The AES Educational Foundation John Eargle Award, given to a student who excels in both technology and music, was presented to Emilia Stefanowska, AGH University of Krakow, Poland.

The AES Educational Foundation Emil Torick Award, honoring former AES Foundation President and founding member Emil Torick, is presented to an outstanding student with exceptional career goals. This year’s award was given to Summer Krinsky, Stanford University, Center for Computer Research in Music and Acoustics.

AES Educational Foundation Scholarship Grants were bestowed upon the following deserving individual students:

Christian Aylward, McGill University – Schulich School of Music

Abigail Bloch, New York University

Kadhja Bonet, University of Toronto

Tsubasa Ikeda, Tokyo University of the Arts

Akane Katsukura, Tokyo University of the Arts

Calvin McCormack, Stanford University

Tejumoluwa Olarewaju, Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD)

Nicholas Range, McGill University – Schulich School of Music

Daniela Alexandra Riofrío Lucero, Universidad de las Américas UDLA

Kelsey Van Ert, New York University

Jonas Dobbelaere, Berklee School of Music

In addition, the Mary Lea Simpson Undergraduate Award was given to Justin Kang, University of Lethbridge, Canada. The award provides tuition assistance for the final year of studies to an undergraduate student entering senior year at a North American college or university audio engineering/recording arts program.

The AES Educational Board thanks Genelec and L-Acoustics for their support of these awards.