AES Show Moves to Nashville in 2026

Nashville, TN (December 18, 2025)—In a move expected to revitalize its annual North American convention, the Audio Engineering Society has announced that its 2026 AES Show will be held in Nashville on Halloween weekend—Friday, October 30 through Sunday, November 1, 2026—at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center.

The AES Show has traditionally been held in major coastal metropolises—New York, Los Angeles and occasionally San Francisco—so the move to Music City marks a major, but canny, shift. Nashville has a uniquely concentrated ecosystem of world-class studios, live music venues, audio education institutions, pro audio manufacturers, engineers, artists, and audio professionals, major record labels and more. Making the AES Show more readily accessible to all those constituents will likely entice attendees and exhibitors alike to the event.

According to the organization, the AES Show Nashville will offer new programming extending beyond the scope of previous AES Conventions. From pre-show events and experiences, to studio tours and involvement with the local audio community, the new location will capitalize on Nashville’s extensive audio legacy while also promoting the audio science and initiatives which continue to keep the AES a relevant and crucial part of the audio industry.

Held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center, the AES will offer exhibitors and attendees specially-priced hotel and registration packages.