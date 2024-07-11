AES Wraps European Convention

Madrid, Spain (July 10, 2024)—The Audio Engineering Society (AES) has released the numbers from its recent European Convention in Madrid, Spain, a three-day event that highlighted some of the latest advances in audio engineering technologies.

During the 2024 European Convention at the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (Polytechnic University of Madrid) in Spain on June 15–17, 170 audio practitioners, researchers and technology specialists delivered presentations to nearly 400 attendees, including 102 students. Session topics over the three-day event spanned audio fundamentals plus research, design, and practices in artificial intelligence, audio for games, immersive audio, archiving, perception, room acoustics and more.

“The topics at this event prove yet again that AES is at the leading edge of technological innovation. This is where we exhibit our strength as an organization, and it is why attendees come to us in droves each year,” said AES president Leslie Gaston-Bird. “The trends of machine learning, artificial intelligence, immersive audio, and our robust contingent of students and student programming illustrate how AES will continue growing into the future. This is the one place where students and professionals alike know they can keep the industry thriving by sharing knowledge and networking.”

For the first time, the convention featured a “hybrid” Student Recording Competition featuring students attending in-person and those unable to travel to AES Madrid. Each student presented their recordings in one of four competition categories: Traditional Acoustic, Traditional Studio, Modern Studio and Sound for Visual Media.

“The response from student attendees was incredibly positive,” said Ian Corbett, co-chair, Education Committee, AES. “The finalists in each of the four competition categories presented their work to mostly standing-room-only audiences at the convention, generating highly favorable critiques from the judges during those sessions. Finalists should be very proud of their accomplishments. The students’ enthusiasm was already high for our next convention.”

The Audio Engineering Society Convention returns to the United States in the fall for AES Show 2024 NY.