AES Honored with Technical Grammy Award

New York, NY (February 8, 2023)—The Recording Academy acknowledged the Audio Engineering Society for its contributions of outstanding technical significance to the recording field when it presented the organization with a Technical Grammy Award during Grammy Week 2023. Accepting the award on the behalf of the organization were AES President Bruce Olson and AES President-Elect Leslie Gaston-Bird.

The Special Merit Award was presented during a Recording Academy ceremony on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles. A Special Merit Award is presented by vote of the Producers & Engineers Wing Advisory Council and Chapter Committees, and ratification by the Recording Academy’s National Trustees to individuals and/or companies/organizations/institutions who have made contributions of outstanding technical significance to the recording field.

“The Audio Engineering Society is celebrating its 75th year at the heart of audio innovation,” noted Olson in his acceptance comments. “From such milestones as the AES Convention introductions of the 45 rpm single, the Compact Disc, the MP3 format, and now streaming audio technology, AES brings together the leading minds in audio innovation and has guided the music industry with standards and best practices that continuously refine the state of the art of audio recording, playback, broadcast, and streaming. The AES is honored by this recognition of its ongoing contributions and on behalf of its more than 10,000 members worldwide, the Society proudly accepts this Technical Grammy Award and thanks the Recording Academy and its Producers & Engineers Wing.”

Gaston-Bird added to Olson’s comments, saying, “And our work is just beginning. We listen to our members and glean inspiration from women and underrepresented groups in audio who work tirelessly to create a more inclusive industry. We understand the power of networking, role models, and mentorship, and we’ll work within the industry to help create lasting, sustainable change. The next 75 years of the AES is already starting to look different from the first 75, and we are so excited about the future.”

In addition to the Society’s Technical Grammy Award, current AES members on the Recording Academy’s 2023 Grammy Awards recipients list are mastering engineer Bob Ludwig for his contribution to the Best Historical Album winner, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) (Wilco); immersive mix engineer Eric Schilling and immersive producer Herbert Waltl for their roles on the Best Immersive Audio Album winner, Divine Tides (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej); and engineers Shawn Murphy and Charlie Post and mastering engineer Michael Romanowski for their work on the Best Engineered Album Classical winner, Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique – The Making Of The Orchestra (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra).