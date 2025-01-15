L.A. Music Industry Moves Forward

As firefighters begin to slow the spread of the fires blazing across Los Angeles, the music industry is taking next-steps, holding previously planned events, announcing benefits and more.

Los Angeles, CA (January 15, 2025)—As firefighters begin to slow the spread of the fires blazing across Los Angeles, the message from the media and entertainment industry is clear: The show must go on.

NAMM, the Recording Academy, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and other organizations have released statements in the last few days indicating that their signature events and awards galas will take place as previously scheduled—just in a slightly different way and, in some cases, a little later than planned.

Two dozen people are confirmed dead and tens of thousands have been displaced because of the ongoing wildfires that have so far scorched through 60 square miles of the L.A. area since Jan. 7.

NAMM Won’t Stop

In a statement released Jan. 13, NAMM president and CEO John Mlynczak announced: “The 2025 NAMM Show will be able to take place as planned from January 21-25 in Anaheim. This global gathering of the music products industry is about unity, and this year, we unite to support our members impacted by these devastating wildfires.”

Mlynczak stressed, “Anaheim remains unaffected by the fires, which are located 60 miles northwest. Both Los Angeles International (LAX) and Orange County (SNA, John Wayne) airports have remained fully operational. In addition, all L.A.-based and Southern California NAMM member companies are still planning on attending and exhibiting at the show.”

Noting that the NAMM Foundation has committed $50,000 to our L.A. Wildfires Relief Fund and is accepting additional contributions, he added, “NAMM is first and foremost an association that cares deeply for our members and the global music products industry. This year, The NAMM Show will demonstrate our industry’s commitment to uniting as a community in support of those impacted.”

GRAMMYS Are A ‘Go’

Also on Jan. 13, in a letter circulated to members and obtained by various news outlets, Harvey Mason Jr, CEO of the Recording Academy and MusiCares, and Board of Trustees chair Tammy Hurt, announced that the 67th annual Grammy Awards celebration scheduled for Feb. 2 at Crypto.com Arena in downtown L.A. will proceed as planned. The show will be broadcast live on CBS.

“This year’s show, however, will carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours,” the pair wrote.

“The Grammys will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles,” they added. The organization is said to be coordinating with local authorities to ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources.

The Recording Academy and MusiCares have launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort to Support Music Professionals with an initial pledge of $1 million and is encouraging donations.

Universal Music Group announced through its social media channels that it has cancelled all its Grammy-related events, including its artist showcase and after-Grammy party, opting instead to redirect the resources that would have been used for those events to assist those affected by the wildfires. The announcement noted, “L.A. is home to so many of us. We are committed to helping and supporting the music community, our artist, our teams and the people of Los Angeles get through this horrific episode.”

Similarly, Rolling Stone reports that a Grammy-time event, the Milk & Honey party, has been canceled. Founder Lucas Keller wrote on Instagram, “It would be tone deaf to celebrate and I hope all other companies will follow suit. Don’t come to town for the Grammy’s and take up hotels that people need desperately. Release your hotel blocks or donate them. In the meantime, if you can, please give money to MusiCares… Everything counts.”

Oscars Alter Plans

Last week, AMPAS moved their announcement of this year’s Oscar nominations from Friday, Jan. 17, to Sunday, Jan. 19. Now the Academy has delayed the date again, pushing it back to Thursday, Jan. 23. The announcement event will be virtual with no in-person media attendance. The voting period has also been extended to Jan. 17.

According to AMPAS, the Oscar awards show will still be held on Mar. 2 as planned and televised on ABC. The Oscar nominees’ luncheon has been canceled, however. The Academy says that the Scientific and Technical Awards ceremony, originally scheduled for Feb. 18, will be rescheduled.

Promoters Organize Benefit Concerts

Meanwhile, Live Nation and AEG Presents, alongside the Azoff family, are working on a benefit concert, dubbed FireAid, to be held at the Intuit Dome, home to the NBA’s L.A. Clippers, on Jan. 30. Performers and ticket information announcements are scheduled “for the coming days.”

“Proceeds from the concert will go towards a 501(c)(3) created for this event that will focus on rebuilding infrastructure, supporting displaced families, and advancing fire prevention technologies and strategies to ensure LA is better prepared for fire emergencies,” per the promoters’ statement.

The EDM community is promoting a charity showcase featuring DJ/producers SLANDER (Derek Andersen and Scott Land) and NGHTMRE (Tyler Marenyi) at Hollywood’s storied Avalon venue on Jan. 24. All proceeds will be donated to Red Cross LA and local fire departments.

Elsewhere, the 9th Annual Metal Hall of Fame Gala, set to take place just prior to NAMM on January 22 at the Grand Theater in Anaheim, CA, will now double as an online telethon. All funds raised from the event’s livestream will be donated to Los Angeles County wildfire victims.