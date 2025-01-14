Relief Programs Ramp Up for Fire-Impacted Music Industry

A week into the raging wildfires that continue to scorch large swaths of the Los Angeles area, relief programs look to help afflicted industry members.

Los Angeles, CA (January 14, 2025)—A week into the raging wildfires that continue to scorch large swaths of the Los Angeles area, with more high winds forecast, organizations and corporations are pledging much needed assistance to tens of thousands displaced and homeless residents, including in the music industry.

According to the latest information from authorities, the two main ongoing incidents, the Palisades Fire and the Eaton Fire, have now burned more than 38,000 acres, or roughly 60 square miles. Thousands of homes, businesses and public buildings have been reduced to ashes, and tens of thousands of residents are under evacuation orders and warnings. The death toll is expected to rise beyond the 24 confirmed so far. The National Weather Service has forecast a “particularly dangerous situation,” with near-hurricane force winds expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 14 and 15.

A variety of organizations and companies have stepped up to the plate to assist the pro audio and music industry professionals who have lost their homes, studios and tools of their craft, including the NAMM Foundation, the Recording Academy and MusiCares, the Entertainment Community Fund and the Sweet Relief Music Fund, as well as Disney and Paramount.

NAMM Establishes Relief Fund

The NAMM Foundation has established the 2025 LA Wildfires Relief Fund with a $50,000 commitment and is accepting additional contributions. The fund will provide needs-based assistance to NAMM members, employees of NAMM member companies, music education programs and music makers affected by the fires, the organization announced.

“The NAMM Show has been in Anaheim for 49 years; the LA community is our home and our family,” said NAMM president and CEO, John Mlynczak. “NAMM is committed to supporting the relief and recovery for our members and the music makers they serve.”

MusiCares Makes Moves

The Recording Academy and MusiCares have launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort to Support Music Professionals with an initial pledge of $1 million. There is a secure donations page on the MusiCares website.

Anyone working in the music industry is encouraged to contact MusiCares for help, including “musicians, songwriters, engineers, producers, live crew, tour bus drivers, managers, agents, A&R, makeup artists, costume designers, music video creatives and technicians, and anyone whose livelihood depends on music or makes music happen.”

“We expect the disaster relief efforts in Los Angeles to be extraordinary,” said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares, “if even just on the basis of how many music people have lost their homes in the last day. MusiCares is always committed to ensuring that music professionals are supported in times of crisis, and we ask for the larger community to donate for those in need at this dire time. MusiCares can help with short term emergent needs for those currently displaced, and then longer-term services as we get a handle on the full extent of how music people are impacted.”

To qualify for financial assistance, applicants will need to provide documentation of employment history for three years in music in any capacity or credit on six commercially released recordings. Short-term relief for impacted music professionals for evacuation costs—hotel, supplies—includes $1,500 in financial assistance and a $500 grocery card. MusiCares says that it is also able to provide additional support for individuals with considerable impact, including medical issues, damaged music equipment or longer-term relocation needs.

Discogs to Donate

Discogs, the popular music discovery and record collecting platform, has announced that sales revenue from Friday, January 17 will be donated directly to MusiCares. “Now is the time for us to come together and support our fellow collectors, record stores, and artists,” the company said in its announcement.

“This Friday, every record purchased will support independent sellers and small businesses worldwide while also helping a wonderful nonprofit dedicated to rebuilding and uplifting LA’s music scene,” said Jeffrey Smith, Discogs’ VP of Marketing. “Let’s turn our shared love of music into meaningful action for those who need it most.”

Entertainment Community Fund

Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, was established for eligible performing arts and entertainment professionals to assist towards basic living expenses such as health care, housing and utilities. Eligibility will be based on documents showing earnings over the past six years in the performing arts and entertainment industries including theater, film, television, radio, dance and music, according to the organization’s online FAQ. The fund is also soliciting donations.

The organization stresses that anyone who can cover his or her expenses for the next few months may not be eligible, and encourages individuals to “access all personal and community resources prior to applying.” Plus, the organization states, “If you are able to work, we expect that you are making all efforts to secure work, both within and outside of the industry.”

Guitar Center Gives

In partnership with its vendors, the Guitar Center Music Foundation has announced it will provide instruments, gear, and equipment to help rebuild music programs and musicians affected by the fires in Southern California. Additionally, GCMF has launched a Round Up campaign at its stores through March 31, and all funds will go toward music programs in need. Donations can also be made directly to the Foundation via https://guitarcenterfoundation.kindful.com. Be sure to select “Disaster Relief” to properly designate the funds.

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund Goes with Grants

Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, founded by singer-songwriter Victoria Williams in 1994 following her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, was set up to provide financial assistance to all types of career musicians and music industry workers who are struggling to make ends meet while facing physical or mental health issues, disability or age-related problems. The fund welcomes donations.

In response to the L.A. wildfires, Sweet Relief says that it will issue grants to those who can show “proof of destruction of, or damage to property or music equipment from any sudden, unexpected, or unusual event such as a flood, hurricane, tornado, fire, earthquake or even volcanic eruption.” Funds raised by Sweet Relief will go towards the loss of music-related equipment, medical bills related to the event, and other vital living expenses.

Documentation is required for at least three years where more than 50% of an impacted individual’s income came from employment in the music industry or as a musician. Additional documentation should include links to relevant ASCAP or BMI repertoires; a note from employer(s); tax returns and paystubs; and liner notes, a biography, resume or discography, as well as documentation detailing losses from the L.A. fires.

Film Studios Step Up

For its part, the Walt Disney Company has committed $15 million for initial and immediate response and rebuilding efforts. “We will be supporting vital organizations offering essential services on the ground, including the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, among others,” the company stated in its announcement. “Additionally, we’ve been working around the clock to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our employees, many of whom have been impacted by these fires, and we intend to provide further resources to our Employee Relief Fund to help those facing hardship as a result of this crisis.”

Disney’s statement adds, “Beyond critical relief efforts, we will be working closely with the business community to find ways to support important rebuilding efforts in the region.”

According to an internal memo obtained by various news outlets, Paramount has donated $1m and will also offer cash grants and temporary housing to displaced employees. Paramount’s stated intent is to spread its donations across Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, Red Cross, Direct Relief, World Central Kitchen and Best Friends Animal Society.

Employees who have been displaced by the wildfires are eligible for cash grants to “help cover the costs of emergency evacuation, disaster recovery or unexpected events,” directed through the Paramount’s Employee Assistance Fund, in addition to lodging and temporary housing assistance. Employees and their families are also being offered emotional support.