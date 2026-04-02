Mix Nashville 2026 Announces New ‘Breaking In’ Panel

Nashville, TN (April 4, 2026)—Mix Music Production: Nashville returns next month, hitting Music Row on Saturday, May 16, 2026 for its fourth year on Music Row with a fresh lineup of expert panels, cutting-edge tech and exclusive sessions inside iconic recording studios. Newly added to the agenda this year is a ‘Breaking In’ panel that centers on launching (and maintaining!) a career in music and recording.
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BREAKING IN: LAUNCHING A CAREER IN MUSIC & RECORDING
It takes a lot of people to make a hit record. And even more to bring that music to the world. Designed for students and emerging professionals, this panel offers real-world insights into what it takes to enter and succeed in the music and recording industry. Hear from a range of voices—including representatives from Blackbird and East Iris studios, MTSU and Belmont Universities, and Warner Bros. Records—who will share their experiences, challenges and advice on turning a passion for audio into a career in music.
PANELISTS
Karen Dunn — Event Producer/Podcaster, KMD Productions
Karen Dunn is the force behind KMD Productions and the host of the One & Dunn podcast. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles, she has spent over a decade creating standout experiences nationally and internationally—from product launches and awards ceremonies to mentorship events—for leading figures in the pro audio and music industries.
As founder and president of KMD Productions, Karen works with a roster of clients that includes NAMM, Spotify, Eastern Acoustic Works, Yamaha, Waves, Sennheiser, Masimo and PreSonus.
In One & Dunn, presented by KMD Productions, Karen invites members of the music industry “microcosm”—from gear makers and engineers to business leaders—to share their journeys, experiences, and even their favorite culinary finds on the road. Produced alongside Jules Everson and Stephanie Lamond, the podcast offers a behind the scenes view of the industry while fostering community within it.
Michael Janas — Instructor of Audio Engineering Technology, Belmont University
Michael Janas began his career in the audio industry while playing in bands and working as a live sound engineer during his undergraduate studies at the University of Kansas. After earning a Bachelor of Music Education degree he toured several years full-time as front-of-house engineer and road manager touring the U.S., Canada, and Europe with artists including Leon Russell, Jason & The Scorchers and Webb Wilder. In 1990, Janas changed his career path and became recording engineer and personal assistant to songwriter Paul Kennerley, who has penned hits for The Judds, Emmylou Harris, and Marty Stuart. Janas also continued to work as a live sound engineer at legendary local nightclubs The Bluebird and The Exit/In.
In 1991, Janas was hired as Studio Manager of The Castle Recording Studio in Franklin, TN, and eventually promoted to Vice President. During his twelve years at The Castle, Janas was involved in everything from studio scheduling, remodeling and construction, training interns, to cooking dinner for clients. He also recorded, and occasionally produced, a wide variety of artists including Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jason & The Scorchers, Jonell Mosser, as well as three Grammy-nominated recordings for Arista artist BR5-49. He also engineered recordings for Warner/Chappell Music, Emmylou Harris, Billy Ray Cyrus, Anna Wilson, Webb Wilder, and Brad Paisley, along with a wide variety of local and independent artists.
In 2002, Belmont University partnered with the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum to operate historic RCA Studio B, which had been renovated by the Mike Curb Family Foundation. Janas was hired as the first Studio Manager of the new partnership.
While overseeing the outfitting and operations of the famous studio, Janas also served as adjunct faculty for Belmont. In 2007, he was hired as a full-time faculty member and appointed the Director of Recording Studio Operations for Belmont University. As Director, he supervised the rebuilding and renovation of the historic Quonset Hut Studio and Columbia Studio A for Belmont University as well as serving on the design committee for the R. Milton and Denise Johnson Center, which includes an ATMOS mixing stage along with many other post-production audio facilities. In 2012, he earned his Master of Education degree. From 2016 to 2024 Janas served as Chair of Belmont’s Audio Engineering Technology program, the third largest major at Belmont.
In addition to teaching, administrative responsibilities, and facility development, Janas also brought together professional artists to work in close collaboration with Belmont students, including string recording sessions for Cody Fry, Ben Rector and recordings for Chuck Mead and Matt Urmy. Additionally, Janas also has served as the faculty sponsor for the Belmont Showcase Series and the student section of the Audio Engineering Society. Janas is a member of the Audio Engineering Society and the Recording Academy.
Kelly King — Senior Manager, East Iris Studios, Universal Music Group
Kelly King is a creative powerhouse with the precision of a producer and the soul of a storyteller. Equal parts branding architect, studio visionary, and lyrical truth-teller, she moves seamlessly between the control room and the boardroom. Whether she’s crafting fierce anthems, mentoring the next generation of engineers, or shaping music industry deals with elegance and edge, Kelly’s fingerprint is bold, emotional, and unforgettable. Beyond the music, she’s a dedicated advocate for women and children—serving on the boards of She Is The Music and Tennessee Alliance for Kids (TAK) to help amplify underrepresented voices and support families in crisis. Her work bridges the energy of Nashville and the ambition of L.A., redefining what it means to lead with heart in the entertainment industry.
Shannon Sanders — Executive Director, Creative, BMI Nashville
Shannon Sanders is a three-time Grammy, three-time Emmy, and Dove Award–winning producer, songwriter, and creative executive whose work lives at the intersection of culture, craft, and community. As Executive Director of Creative at BMI Nashville, he champions songwriters while building platforms that elevate artistry across genres. With credits spanning artists like India.Arie, John Legend, and Robert Randolph, Sanders brings a sound rooted in soul, storytelling, and musical excellence.
Beyond the studio, his leadership extends across the industry, serving on the boards of the Americana Music Association, the National Museum of African American Music, the Country Music Association, the Academy of Country Music, and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation—reflecting a deep commitment to preserving, advancing, and connecting the many facets of American music and culture. A bridge between tradition and innovation, Sanders continues to define what it means to be a modern music leader—curating experiences, building community, and amplifying voices that move culture forward.
Clarke Schleicher — Director Record Industry Studios and Audio Technology, Middle Tennessee State University
Clarke Schleicher is a three-time Grammy Award–winning mixing and recording engineer and a two-time nominee for ACM Engineer of the Year. With more than 46 years of experience in music and studio production, he has mixed and/or recorded over twenty #1 singles and ten #1 albums across multiple genres. He currently serves as Director of Recording Industry Studios and Audio Technology at Middle Tennessee State University, where he also teaches as an adjunct professor.
Previously, Schleicher spent 14 years as Director of Studio Services for Warner Music Nashville while continuing his work recording, mixing, and producing. Schleicher has worked with a wide range of acclaimed artists, including Joan Baez, Martina McBride, Taylor Swift, Sara Evans, Marie Osmond, The Chicks, Pam Tillis, Mark Chesnutt, The Band Perry, Blake Shelton, and Lady A. A longtime fixture in Nashville’s recording community, he has collaborated with many of the industry’s top producers, artists, and musicians throughout his career.
Rolff Zwiep — Manager, Blackbird Studio – Nashville
With 45 years in the entertainment industry, Rolff is on his 23rd year with Blackbird Studio. He launched Blackbird’s equipment-rental business in 2004 and assumed his current role as studio manager in 2015 with clients including major labels, publishing companies, indie artists and bands, film/video/streaming production companies and studio-themed events. Blackbird Studio was founded by John McBride in 2002. It now incorporates twelve studios, Blackbird Audio Rentals, Blackbird Tech Services, an in-house video production staff and crew, The Blackbird Academy professional studio and live audio education school, and the informational subscription series: Inside Blackbird.
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This is just one of the panels that are set for Mix Nashville, as well as the Keynotes, Music Row studio presentations, and more, all capped off with an eye-opening studio crawl!
WHO ATTENDS?
It’s an event tailored for musicians, producers and sound enthusiasts of all levels who are passionate about elevating their craft.
Music Producers · Recording Engineers · Mix Engineers · Live Sound Engineers · Musicians/Artists · Composers/Songwriters · Podcasters · Music Supervisors · Music Editors · Studio Owners · Chief Engineers · Record Label Executives · Studio Designers · Audio Educators/Students · Systems Techs · Systems Integrators · Streaming Audio Techs · Pro Audio Manufacturers · Product Designers
The early-bird rate for the event runs through April 18; don’t miss out as hundreds of the industry’s brightest music producers, mix engineers, musicians and system techs convene to prepare for the future of music.
Interested in sponsorship opportunities? Download the Sponsor Pack or contact Janis Crowley – [email protected].