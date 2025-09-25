Mix Sound for Film & TV Explores the Sonic Intensity of F1: The Movie

The 12th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV event, set for September 27, 2025 at Sony Pictures Post Production Services, will host ‘The Sonic Intensity of F1: The Movie.’

The panel is just part of the growing lineup for this year’s Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV event, which will once again at Sony Pictures Post Production Services in Culver City, California, celebrating the best in post-production sound.

The Sonic Intensity of F1: The Movie

An immersive exploration into F1 with Alan Meyerson and Gary Rizzo. Examining the critical role of the score and soundtrack in film sound. Presented by AVID and Advanced Systems Group (ASG)

Jeff Komar, Systems Techs, Avid

Jeff is a 25-year veteran of the Avid solutions team, focusing on professional audio products. He is a musician, engineer and technician who enjoys helping creative people navigate the flux of technology. Jeff has played a key role in many high-level demonstrations for Avid at industry events in the US and around the world including AES, NAMM, NAB & IBC. Jeff has been instrumental in helping major facilities to optimize their workflow by integrating solutions from Avid.

Gary Rizzo, Re-Recording Mixer, Skywalker Sound

Gary Rizzo was born and raised in New Jersey and was valedictorian of Full Sail Center for the Recording Arts, having graduated in 1993. Gary joined Skywalker Sound as a mix tech in 1995 working on such films as Toy Story and Titanic and started mixing in 1999 on films such as Office Space, Dogma and Anywhere But Here. Currently he has contributed to over 200 feature films. Some of Gary’s most notable work includes Tron: Legacy, How to Train Your Dragon, Maleficent, Batman Begins and Sing!. In 2010, he won the Academy Award for Best Sound for Christopher Nolan’s Inception and he won again in 2018 for Dunkirk. Additionally, he was nominated for Best Sound For The Incredibles, The Dark Knight, Interstellar, Oppenheimer and The Wild Robot. He is also a four-time Emmy-nominee for Outstanding Sound Mixing on Laurel Canyon, The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart, McCartney 3, 2, 1 and The Beach Boys.

Alan Meyerson, Engineer, Producer, Mixer, Alan Meyerson Music

Alan Meyerson is one of the world’s leading scoring engineers and mixers.

Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television has always been a celebration of the brilliant minds and groundbreaking technologies shaping the future of sound for picture. Join us for an unforgettable day at the iconic Sony Pictures Studio Lot where industry giants and emerging talents converge to redefine the art of audio post-production.

Immerse yourself in a day-long exhibition and conference, delving into the latest advancements and techniques driving the ever-evolving landscape of sound for film and television. From production to playback, discover the innovations revolutionizing workflows and embracing remote collaboration in response to the changing demands of the industry.

Gain invaluable insights from industry pioneers as they share their expertise and forecast the future of audio post-production! You’ll be hearing a lot about the event in the weeks and months to come as we get geared up; as a cornerstone event of the post-production community in California, it’s always massively well-attended by pros of all levels, so get your tickets locked in early.

For more information on programming and registration, please visit Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television.