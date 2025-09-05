Mix Sound for Film & TV Explores the Audio of ‘How to Train Your Dragon’

The 12th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV event, set for September 27, 2025 at Sony Pictures Post Production Services, will host the sound team behind the live action remake of 'How to Train Your Dragon.'

The panel is just part of the growing lineup for this year’s Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV event, which will once again at Sony Pictures Post Production Services in Culver City, California, celebrating the best in post-production sound.

Reimagining a Sonic Legacy: Sound Design, Editing & Mixing on How to Train Your Dragon

Join the core sound team behind the live action remake reimaging of How to Train Your Dragon for a deep dive into the technical and creative processes that shaped the film’s dynamic audio landscape. This panel will explore the evolution of iconic dragon vocalizations, the editorial strategies behind balancing intense action with environmental realism, and the mixing challenges of delivering an immersive theatrical experience. Panelists will discuss the techniques and technology used to reimagine the sonic landscape for the latest addition to the franchise and why the sounds created for the animated features couldn’t simply be reused.

Presenting as part of the panel is Leff Lefferts, Supervising Sound Editor, Sound Designer, & Re-Recording Mixer at Skywalker Sound. Lefferts is an Oscar -nominated artist with a passion for storytelling through sound. As a supervising sound editor, sound designer, and re-recording mixer at Skywalker Sound, Leff brings cinematic worlds to life with immersive soundscapes.

He got his start in the music world before shifting into film, landing his first feature credit on Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. Since then, he’s worked on more than 100 projects at Skywalker Sound, including The Revenant, The Wild Robot, How to Train Your Dragon, Say Hey, Willie Mays, Thriller 40, McCartney 3,2,1 and Carne y Arena.

In 2024, Leff earned an Academy Award Best Sound nomination for The Wild Robot and also took home top honors from both the Cinema Audio Society (CAS) and the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) for his work on the film. His accolades also include four previous MPSE nominations, five CAS nominations and a Primetime Emmy nomination.

Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television has always been a celebration of the brilliant minds and groundbreaking technologies shaping the future of sound for picture. Join us for an unforgettable day at the iconic Sony Pictures Studio Lot where industry giants and emerging talents converge to redefine the art of audio post-production.

Immerse yourself in a day-long exhibition and conference, delving into the latest advancements and techniques driving the ever-evolving landscape of sound for film and television. From production to playback, discover the innovations revolutionizing workflows and embracing remote collaboration in response to the changing demands of the industry.

Gain invaluable insights from industry pioneers as they share their expertise and forecast the future of audio post-production!

