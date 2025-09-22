Top Sound Designers to Share Insights at Mix Sound for Film & TV Panel

The 12th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV event, set for September 27, 2025 at Sony Pictures Post Production Services, will host an on-stage conversation between top sound designers.

Culver City, CA (September 22, 2025)—The 12th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV event—taking place on Saturday, September 27, 2025—has added a new panel, “INDEPTH Live: A Sound Design Conversation featuring Randy Thom, Mark Mangini and Will Files.”

The panel is just part of the growing lineup for this year’s Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV event, which will once again at Sony Pictures Post Production Services in Culver City, California, celebrating the best in post-production sound.

INDEPTH LIVE! A Sound Design conversation featuring Randy Thom, Mark Mangini & Will Files

Presented by Advanced Systems Group (ASG), join INDEPTH Sound Design creator Mike James Gallagher in conversation with Academy Award-winning sound designer Randy Thom (Apocalypse Now, Forrest Gump, The Incredibles), Academy Award-winning sound designer Mark Mangini (Dune, Mad Max: Fury Road, Blade Runner 2049), and Academy Award-nominated sound designer Will Files (The Batman, Stranger Things, Venom). Together they’ll watch clips, discuss the techniques behind their groundbreaking work, and share insights into the art of cinematic sound design.

Mike James Gallagher, Sound Designer, INDEPTH Sound Design

Mike James Gallagher, MPSE, originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is an Emmy-nominated sound designer and the creator of the popular education platform INDEPTH Sound Design.

Recognized as one of Variety’s 10 Artisans to Watch, he is a three-time MPSE Golden Reel Nominee for his work on Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, and Lucy and Desi, the latter of which also earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Sound Editing.

His sound design credits also include Netflix’s 1922 and Song Exploder, Hulu/FX’s Hysterical, HBO’s Phoenix Rising, and the 2023 Sundance Film Festival selection Onyx the Fortuitous and the Talisman of Souls.

Randy Thom, Director of Sound Design, Skywalker Sound

Randy Thom is Director of Sound Design at Skywalker Sound, but still spends most of his time working on films. His credits include: Apocalypse Now, Return of the Jedi, Never Cry Wolf, Wild at Heart, Forrest Gump, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, The Thin Blue Line, War of the Worlds, Coraline, How To Train Your Dragon, Ghost in the Shell, and Ratatouille. He has worked with a diverse list of directors, including Francis Ford Coppola, Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Robert Zemeckis, David Lynch, Guillermo del Toro, John Waters, Errol Morris, Henry Selick, Peter Jackson, Brad Bird, and Chris Wedge. Randy’s essay, “Designing A Movie For Sound,” is used in many universities.

Randy has been nominated for 16 Oscars, an Emmy and a Grammy. He has received two Oscars: one for The Right Stuff, and one for The Incredibles. Randy was honored with the C.A.S. Career Achievement Award in 2010 and the MPSE Career Achievement Award in 2014.

Will Files, Sound Designer + Re-recording Mixer, Pacific Standard Sound

Will Files has been honing his skills as a Sound Designer and Re-recording Mixer for more than 20 years. After spending a decade at the world famous Skywalker Sound, he moved to Los Angeles and started his own production company, Pacific Standard Sound. He has contributed his talents to numerous Hollywood blockbuster films, including Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Invisible Man, Venom, War for the Planet of the Apes, Passengers, Deadpool, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Star Trek Into Darkness, Cloverfield, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol. The Hollywood Reporter named Will Files one of “the brightest and most talented artisans” in the industry and he is the recipient of an Emmy for his work on Stranger Things and two Golden Reel awards for Sound Editing.

Mark Mangini, Supervising Sound Editor Sound Designer & Mixer

Mark Mangini is a two-time Oscar winning (Dune, Mad Max Fury Road) and six-time Oscar nominated Sound Designer known for films including Blade Runner 2049, Star Treks I, IV & IV, The Fifth Element and Gremlins. He has spent his 46-year career in Hollywood imagining and composing altered sonic realities for motion pictures. He is a frequent lecturer, an outspoken proponent for sound as art and a guitarist/songwriter with compositions in sex, lies and videotape, Star Trek IV, Picard and others. He is a member of SAG, SMPTE, and ASCAP.

Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television has always been a celebration of the brilliant minds and groundbreaking technologies shaping the future of sound for picture. Join us for an unforgettable day at the iconic Sony Pictures Studio Lot where industry giants and emerging talents converge to redefine the art of audio post-production.

Immerse yourself in a day-long exhibition and conference, delving into the latest advancements and techniques driving the ever-evolving landscape of sound for film and television. From production to playback, discover the innovations revolutionizing workflows and embracing remote collaboration in response to the changing demands of the industry.

Gain invaluable insights from industry pioneers as they share their expertise and forecast the future of audio post-production! You’ll be hearing a lot about the event in the weeks and months to come as we get geared up; as a cornerstone event of the post-production community in California, it’s always massively well-attended by pros of all levels, so get your tickets locked in early.

For more information on programming and registration, please visit Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television.