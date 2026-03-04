Sennheiser Will Move Into Rock Nashville

Nashville, TN (March 4, 2026)—Last October, Sennheiser revealed that it would be moving its Americas Regional Hub to Nashville by mid-2026; today the German pro-audio giant clarified that effort, announcing that its new home will be in the newly opened Rock Nashville complex.

The 55-acre, 610,000 square-foot Rock Nashville campus opened in late 2025; located outside Downtown Nashville, the campus aims to offer rehearsal, production and vendor support in one site. The site centers around a pair of arena/amphitheater-sized spaces designed to accommodate full-scale tour rehearsals, as well as 13 band and production studios of varying sizes. A centerpiece to the campus is its Industry Vendor Hub, designed to house more than 30 companies specializing in audio, lighting, transportation, special effects and crew support, along with a variety of lifestyle services, including a cafe, barbershop, spa, medical concierge and more.

Sennheiser’s arrival at Rock Nashville is expected to create at least 25 jobs and an investment of $2.5 million into the Tennessee economy, according to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. In a statement, Andrea Shirk, CEO & President of Rock Lititz / Rock Nashville, noted, “Nashville is known for its vibrant music industry, and Rock Nashville is proud to be a growing part of that. Our goal is to bring together the leaders who make today’s shows so spectacular. The Sennheiser Group is known worldwide for their commitment to excellence within live entertainment. We are honored to have their company as part of our campus community as we enter a new phase for Nashville productions.”

Nashville is increasingly becoming a nerve center for the pro-audio industry in North America; last week, L-Acoustics opened its Americas HQ in the CAA Creative Office Building at Nashville Yards. Recognizing the importance of the region to the pro audio community, Mix is bringing its popular Mix Nashville event back to Music City on Saturday, May 16, 2026, taking over iconic studios on Music Row for a day’s deep dive into the cutting edge in recording music and sound.