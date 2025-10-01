Sennheiser to Move Americas HQ to Nashville

Sennheiser has announced it will relocate its Americas Regional Hub to Nashville, Tenn. by mid-2026.

Nashville, TN (October 1, 2025)—Underlining the lucrative draw of Nashville’s entertainment industry as well as the city’s pro-business climate, Sennheiser has announced it will move its Americas Regional Hub there by mid-2026.

While the German company’s North American home has been based in Old Lyme, CT for decades, in a statement, the company noted that the upcoming relocation would allow it to “strengthen its presence in the professional audio landscape and deepen connections with industry partners.”

With the announcement, Sennheiser acknowledged that following the move, some roles within the Americas organization will be held by hybrid and remote staff across the U.S. and Canada—a system that the company already has in place due to having numerous employees based in key markets.

Nonetheless, Sennheiser expects to benefit by hiring from the region’s specialized workforce to expand its local presence; numerous customer-facing teams will be based in Nashville for in-person contact with clients.

“Choosing Nashville is both a strategic and cultural decision,” said Daniel Sennheiser, co-CEO, Sennheiser. “The city’s strong business climate and deep roots in sound and music align perfectly with our mission to build the future of audio.”

Dr. Andreas Sennheiser, co-CEO, added, “We are excited to build on Nashville’s incredible momentum and to create new opportunities for collaboration with the producers, engineers, artists, and creatives who continue to drive this industry forward.”

Leaders in Nashville hailed the news, with Mayor Freddie O’Connell noting, “As leaders in audio technology, they’re naturally suited to further amplifying the greatness of Music City. We’re excited to welcome them.”