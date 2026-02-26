L-Acoustics’ Americas HQ Opens In Nashville

Nashville, TN (February 26, 2026)—Underlining the fact that L-Acoustics has grown from its European roots to become an international pro-audio brand, the company opened its new Americas regional headquarters in Nashville today.

The 11,100-square-foot facility, located within the CAA Creative Office Building at Nashville Yards, features an L-Acoustics Creative Studio equipped with L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound and L-Acoustics DJ technology. Also on-site is the company’s first U.S.-based showroom for its HYRISS immersive audio technologies for use in residential and luxury spaces.

L-Acoustics sees the new headquarters as a centrally located nucleus for the company’s regional team, industry partners and artists to collaborate in. The facility will be staffed by an estimated 23 employees by year’s end as the Americas team relocates from the West Coast and expands. The Los Angeles office will remain open, however, helping the company maintain coast-to-coast operational coverage.

The company sees its Creative Studio as a production facility that will be able to aid touring productions, festivals, theaters, clubs, houses of worship, theme parks and premium hospitality venues in designing and preparing spatial audio content.

Moving to Nashville puts the company in close proximity to many entertainment industry mainstays—neighbors in the building include CAA (Creative Artists Agency), AEG Presents, Messina Touring Group, AXS and Amazon Music—but L-Acoustics is additionally establishing a 3PL-managed warehouse in the greater Nashville area this year in an effort to improve logistics and service delivery across the Eastern United States.

Bryan Bradley, CEO Americas at L-Acoustics, explained, ““In Nashville, we’re not waiting for the entertainment industry to come to us. We’re positioning ourselves at the center of where creative decisions are made, where artists are managed, where tours are planned, and where the future of live entertainment is being written. Nashville is central to our Americas operations and where the business of music lives. That’s exactly where L-Acoustics needs to be.”