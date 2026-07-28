View from the Top: Chris Neethling, President, Neutrik Americas

Charlotte, NC (July 28, 2026)—Last year, Neutrik AG, the company in Liechtenstein and the Neutrik brand, celebrated its 50th anniversary, and while five decades is hardly a sprint, the company is really just getting started. The pro audio manufacturer was founded in 1975 and soon made a name for itself by introducing the first latch-locking XLR connector; over time, however, it has developed a far broader product portfolio, expanding its offerings to include the familiar powerCON, etherCON, speakON, opticalCON, mediaCON and FIBERFOX lines.

These days, the company has grown far beyond the borders of Liechtenstein, too. Neutrik USA was founded in 1988, and today it’s part of the Neutrik Group; based in Charlotte, N.C., Neutrik Americas is the main hub for distribution and regional management across the U.S., Canada and Latin America, and it’s led by its President, Chris Neethling.

While Neethling began his career overseas in industrial banking, he was in the U.S. working in pro audio when he first joined Neutrik USA in 2009. Rising up the ranks in sales roles while also contributing in finance due to his background, in 2016, Neethling was named Chief Sales Officer for the global Neutrik Group—a position based in Liechtenstein.

In 2024, however, he returned to the U.S. to take on the role of President of Neutrik Americas, overseeing the company’s operations across the region, and maintaining both overall regional performance and strategic direction. “As a leader, my role is to support and enable this team,” he says. “That means creating an environment where individuals feel empowered to contribute, make decisions and grow professionally.”

Much of Neutrik Group’s business strategy is based on utilizing and building upon its audio-related roots, says Neethling. “Products like the XLR connector were foundational, establishing the brand as a trusted name among musicians and audio engineers,” he notes. “That heritage continues to shape the brand and provides a level of trust that is difficult to replicate.”

Nonetheless, as the industry has changed and expanded, Neutrik Group has kept up with the times. “Today, the company supports a much broader ecosystem tied to live entertainment,” he says. “This includes not only audio, but also video, lighting and LED technologies. Modern live productions require a fully integrated approach, and the company has adapted by developing connectors and solutions that support the entire signal chain— from audio and data to power distribution.”

Neutrik Americas’ go-to-market strategy is primarily reseller and distributor-based, which allows the company to reach a broad network of OEMs, broadcast studios, system integrators, rental companies and touring professionals. At the same time, the company also maintains direct relationships with certain OEMs, cable assemblers and key customers.

“One of the key initiatives is strengthening engagement with consultants and system integrators,” says Neethling. “They play a critical role in specifying products for largescale projects, so it is essential to build strong relationships with them. This includes providing education and training to ensure they understand the company’s solutions and how they can be applied effectively.”

Live entertainment has long been central to Neutrik Group’s success, and it remains both a core market and a key driver of revenue for the company. As a production pro, you may have trusted a Neutrik connector with your career at points—but increasingly, people may be entrusting their lives to Neutrik Group products as well. That’s because one of the company’s strongest emerging markets is the medical field, where its products are being used in applications like digital operating rooms, requiring high-performance connectivity solutions.

Broadening Neutrik Group’s footprint in new markets means collaborating with OEMs and other companies, according to Neethling: “By working closely with key players, the company can ensure that its products are integrated into new technologies and remain at the forefront of innovation. This collaborative approach is essential for staying competitive and continuing to deliver value to customers.”

Neutrik Group has been expanding its reach across different markets, but it remains very aware of how it got where it is today. “Ultimately, while the company has grown and diversified significantly, its roots remain a key strength,” says Neethling. “Neutrik has always been about making the right connections technically, professionally and personally. By building on that foundation while continuing to innovate and adapt, the organization is well positioned for the future.”