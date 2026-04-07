Neutrik to Launch True1 Data Connector Series at NAB 2026

Las Vegas, NV (April 7, 2026)—At NAB 2026, Neutrik Group Americas will launch the Neutrik True1 Data Connector Series, a new data connector platform that includes mediaCON True1, etherCON True1 and opticalCON True1.
The True1 Data Connector Series is a mechanically rugged, standardized platform,purpose-built for both fixed installations and mobile production applications. It offers three media types with one consistent architecture: mediaCON True1 with USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1×1, 5 Gbps) and USB Power Delivery 3.0 up to 100W; etherCON True1 featuring RJ45 with CAT6A performance supporting 10 Gigabit Ethernet; and opticalCON True1 offering two-channel fiber optic connectivity available in both multimode and single-mode versions.
By using a single mechanical platform, the series provides streamlined system design and simplified integration across multiple connectivity formats, allowing engineers and system designers to standardize panel layouts and workflows.
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Some of the True1 Data Connector Series’ key features include ingress protection up to IP65 / IP66 / IP67 (in mated and locked condition); 1,440 hours of salt spray corrosion resistance; UV-resistant certified materials; and an airtight design for RJ45 and USB-C connections. The traits make the line applicable for outdoor productions, OB vans, remote broadcast operations, rental staging, touring and temporary indoor or outdoor installations.
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Usability features include a locking cable connector enabling one-hand operation, color-coding options for fast identification, minimal integration space requirements, replaceable and customizable sealing caps and easy chassis integration via standardized D-Size format.
The True1 Data Connector Series will be available beginning June 2026.