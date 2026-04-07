Neutrik to Launch True1 Data Connector Series at NAB 2026

Neutrik Group Americas will launch the Neutrik True1 Data Connector Series, a new data connector platform, at NAB 2026.

Las Vegas, NV (April 7, 2026)—At NAB 2026, Neutrik Group Americas will launch the Neutrik True1 Data Connector Series, a new data connector platform that includes mediaCON True1, etherCON True1 and opticalCON True1.

The True1 Data Connector Series is a mechanically rugged, standardized platform,purpose-built for both fixed installations and mobile production applications. It offers three media types with one consistent architecture: mediaCON True1 with USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1×1, 5 Gbps) and USB Power Delivery 3.0 up to 100W; etherCON True1 featuring RJ45 with CAT6A performance supporting 10 Gigabit Ethernet; and opticalCON True1 offering two-channel fiber optic connectivity available in both multimode and single-mode versions.

By using a single mechanical platform, the series provides streamlined system design and simplified integration across multiple connectivity formats, allowing engineers and system designers to standardize panel layouts and workflows.

Some of the True1 Data Connector Series’ key features include ingress protection up to IP65 / IP66 / IP67 (in mated and locked condition); 1,440 hours of salt spray corrosion resistance; UV-resistant certified materials; and an airtight design for RJ45 and USB-C connections. The traits make the line applicable for outdoor productions, OB vans, remote broadcast operations, rental staging, touring and temporary indoor or outdoor installations.

Usability features include a locking cable connector enabling one-hand operation, color-coding options for fast identification, minimal integration space requirements, replaceable and customizable sealing caps and easy chassis integration via standardized D-Size format.

The True1 Data Connector Series will be available beginning June 2026.