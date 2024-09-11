Neutrik Americas Debuts etherFLEX TOP Cable Assemblies

Charlotte, NC (September 11, 2024)—Neutrik Americas has introduced a new line of etherFLEX TOP cable assemblies, intended for use in end-of network applications such as audio over IP and lighting control.

Created with an eye toward offering cable assemblies that can provide dependable Cat 5e performance, all lengths of Neutrik etherFLEX TOP cable assemblies are individually tested to guarantee 1 Gbit/s performance. According to Neutrik, the cable assemblies are built from “premium, rugged cables” that are said to be flame retardant, oil resistant, corrosion resistant, UV resistant, and halogen free.

The etherFLEX TOP cable assemblies themselves feature etherCON TOP cable connector carriers that provide locking, IP65 and IP67 weather resistance, UV resistance, and corrosion resistance. Specially selected RJ45 connectors provide enhanced Power over Ethernet (PoE) capabilities. The connectors reportedly allow for increased mating cycles under load, so that a network stays reliably connected despite demanding situations.

Chris Neethling, president of Neutrik Americas, commented, “Neutrik takes immense pride in offering complete connectivity solutions that guarantee 1 Gbit/s performance. We go the extra mile by final testing our cables to ensure they deliver on their promise of high-speed data transfer. At Neutrik, we understand the importance of reliable high-speed connectivity. Our ready-made cables are crafted with precision in the EU, using high-quality components. Most importantly, they undergo rigorous final testing to ensure they consistently deliver on their 1 Gbit/s promise. I have every confidence that AV system integrators and others will find much to like.”