InfoComm 2024 Sets its Sights on Sphere

Las Vegas, NV (March 19, 2024)—The annual InfoComm convention is all about pro AV, and without question, the biggest new example of pro AV is Sphere, the $2.3 billion cutting-edge venue that opened last fall in Las Vegas. With InfoComm 2024 set to take place June 8-14, 2024 at the nearby Las Vegas Convention Center, perhaps it was inevitable that InfoComm will host ‘An Evening at Sphere’ on Tuesday, June 11.

The event will begin with a reception in the Atrium, where, through one-of-a-kind immersive technology experiences created specifically for the venue, guests will gain a better understanding of how technology amplifies our human potential. The guests will then enter the main venue bowl for a multi-sensory cinematic experience, Darren Aronofsky’s Postcard from Earth.

InfoComm attendees are invited to purchase tickets; seating is limited and subject to first-come, first-served availability. AVI Systems is the presenting sponsor of An Evening at Sphere.

“Sphere is the perfect setting to welcome pro AV professionals from around the world to kick off InfoComm 2024 – this evening will leave attendees energized for the trade show and inspired by the magic created by pro AV,” said Rochelle Richardson, CEM, Senior Vice President Expositions and Events, AVIXA.

An Evening at Sphere tickets are available through show registration at www.infocommshow.org. All tickets must be purchased through InfoComm’s registration site, and this event is limited and subject to availability.