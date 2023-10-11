Sphere Shakes Things Up with Haptic Seating

Las Vegas, NV (October 11, 2023)—Sphere in Las Vegas has been making headlines with its immersive sound system and 10,000 haptic seats, and that multi-sensory experience at the venue happened in part due to Powersoft’s technology, integrated into the facility.

“Sphere Immersive Sound has set a new standard in every aspect of live audio, and tens of thousands have already been immersed in its crystal-clear, individualized sound,” said David Dibble, CEO, MSG Ventures, a division of Sphere Entertainment. “This past weekend, with the premiere of The Sphere Experience featuring Darren Aronofsky’s Postcard from Earth, guests, for the first time, experienced a truly multi-sensory haptic experience. Powersoft’s cutting edge and energy efficient technology made them the perfect partner to help achieve our sustainability goals without compromising audio or haptic quality.”

Developed specifically for Sphere’s unique curved interior, Sphere Immersive Sound is powered by 167,000 channels of amplification provided by Powersoft’s compact 16-channel amplifier solutions that are integrated into the venue’s Holoplot X1 audio system. MSG Ventures, which develops technologies and content exclusively for Sphere, partnered with Powersoft to bring their amplifier solutions to the project.

Sphere’s Holoplot X1 audio system leveraged Powersoft’s energy-efficient Power Factor Correction (PFC) and Class-D PWM (Pulse Width Modulation). According to Powersoft, the adoption of PFC technology at the site resulted in energy savings and a lower carbon footprint (equivalent CO2 emissions) of approximately 40 percent compared to amplifiers without power factor correction for the same output. Meanwhile, Powersoft’s PWM technology transforms energy drawn from the power mains at Sphere into usable power that recycles the reactive energy coming back from its loudspeakers.

In addition to the 16-channel amplifiers integrated into Sphere’s Holoplot X1 Matrix Array, Powersoft provided patented IPAL (Integrated Powered Adaptive Loudspeaker) technology used in the X1 system’s subwoofers.

Sphere’s 10,000 haptic seats are integrated with Powersoft’s infrasound system. Powersoft Mover is the company’s compact transducer that uses haptic feedback. The moving-magnet technology uses an audio signal with ultra-low-frequency reproduction to make the chairs vibrate and shake as desired for each performance. To accompany the infrasound haptic system, Powersoft also supplied 2,500 audio channels for the seats, provided by 718 Powersoft Quattrocanali amplifiers.

Sphere opened on September 29 with the first of 25 performances of U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere. The Sphere Experience, featuring Darren Aronofsky’s Postcard from Earth debuted at the venue on October 6, and was the first event to utilize the venue’s haptic seats.