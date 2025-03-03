Industry Pro Releases First Book

Palm Springs, CA (March 3, 2025)—Longtime live sound industry mainstay Greg McVeigh has released his first book, Just 100* Questions, sharing insights from sound mixers, musicians and executives in the field.

Taking its inspiration from a series of online posts McVeigh developed for Heil Sound, Just 100* Questions aims to explore what it takes to be successful in the touring world. Rather than use lengthy interviews, McVeigh opted to get right to the point, asking 100 professionals a specific question based on their background and expertise, capturing advice and knowledge from a veritable who’s who of the industry.

Pro audio consultant Mike Dias remarked, “Greg has spent 50 years supporting touring professionals. From his time as director of marketing for QSC Audio to stints with Crest Audio and vice president of tour sound for Meyer Sound to his longtime relationship with Heil Sound and the late Bob Heil, he is one of the most respected players in the space. Very few individuals have the know-how or access to pull off a project like this. It’s one thing finding 100 A-List individuals in any industry, but for people who make their living blending into the darkness and being invisible by nature, this only happened because of Greg’s relationships.”

A portion of each sale of Just 100* Questions will be donated to help support the mission of The Roadie Clinic. Says McVeigh, “Paul and Courtney Klimson are doing great things at their clinic. I’m a Michigan boy at heart and it’s time to give back.”

“What I love most about this project is that Greg gives a face and a name to everyone side stage and backstage,” says Paul Klimson, founder of The Roadie Clinic in Niles, MI. “He makes the concert industry human and relatable. I flip through the pages and see friends and extended family.”

Just 100* Questions is available at Amazon.