Republika Tribute Rocks Live in Immersive

The music of Polish rock legends Republika was recently performed in immersive using an Adamson FletcherMachine setup.

By Mix Staff

An Adamson FletcherMachine and PA provided immersive mixes across the 1,800 sold-out seats inside the ICE Krakow Congress Centre.
Kraków, Poland (March 30, 2023)—First formed during the Communist regime in 1978, Polish art-rockers Republika always pushed boundaries with the eight hit albums they released between 1983 and 2002. The band’s music pushed some different boundaries recently, however, when former members Leszek Biolik and Zbigniew Krzywański teamed with the group Czarno-Białe Ślady (Krzywański’s current band) and a number of regional stars to perform Republika’s music in one of Poland’s first immersive-audio live concerts. Using Adamson’s FletcherMachine, the show presented Republika’s music through a modern multi-channel sound system for the first time.

To cover the sold-out 1,800 seats inside the ICE Krakow Congress Centre, ProAudio AVT supplied an extensive Adamson PA and 45 S10 cabinets for the main array, seven S10s for front fill and CS10p for auxiliary fills. The sub arrangement included eight S119s. Handling the immersive processing was the FletcherMachine Traveller, which was teamed up with a DiGiCo Quantum5 console at FOH, provided by sound rental company Airpol.

The event marked the first time that some of the audio team members had worked with the FletcherMachine. System engineer Jakub Mikołajczak said, “I didn’t expect that working with the FletcherMachine immersive system would be so easy and friendly. After one day of training with Jochen Sommer [Adamson’s Director of Operations EMEA], we were able to set the sound system and be ready to work in what is a very difficult venue.”

FletcherMachine Traveller and Stage versions vary in channel count, the number of processing layers and VCA support, but both units feature Dante or AVB/MADI. FletcherMachine Virtual is a free version of the rendering engine that allows any sound engineer or system engineer to experiment with immersive audio and the FletcherMachine system.

