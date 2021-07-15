PK Sound, FM Systems Partner

Calgary, Canada (July 15, 2021)—Line array company PK Sound has partnered with audio production provider FM Systems, with the latter taking on “a sizeable inventory” of PK systems to support production providers in the region with dry-hire rentals, or offer complete show services for live events. The two companies will also collaborate on initiatives like new product development, education programming, software testing and more.

With offices in Calgary, Edmonton, and Winnipeg, FM Systems has provided audio and production services in Canada and the U.S for 35 years across a variety of applications, from tours and festivals to sporting events, corporate functions and intimate cultural experiences.

“We’re building the PK Alliance with partners that boast an unparalleled technical proficiency and are keen to be at the forefront of industry innovation,” says Arlen Cormack, chief operating officer at PK Sound. “FM Systems has decades of expertise among its staff, along with an enviable network of engineers, technicians, and other industry professionals. Together, we can leverage our strengths and lay our groundwork for the industry’s resurgence.”

“The PK Alliance concept is a new approach to doing business in our industry, with like-minded companies working together and supporting each other to deliver incredible live sound experiences,” says Marlin Jones, president and CEO of FM Systems. “We are definitely excited to be part of it.”

