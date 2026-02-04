PK Goes Punk with Warped Tour

Orlando, FL (February 4, 2026)—Punk rock has never been confined solely to the summer, and that was proven once again when the Vans Warped Tour recently hit Orlando, Florida for a weekend of acts like The Devil Wears Prada, Head Automatica, Gym Class Heroes and Boys Like Girls. Helping rock the proverbial socks off the assembled masses was Logic Systems Sound & Lighting of St. Louis, MO, which deployed a PK Sound robotic line source solution on the revived festival’s Ghost and Beatbox Stages.

The Logic Systems team designed and deployed a system built around PK Sound’s flagship Trinity Black robotic line source technology. With back-to-back performances alternating between the two stages, the challenge was to deliver consistent, coverage across a massive, shifting crowd.

The design comprised separate left-right hangs spanning the side-by-side stages to create a unified, immersive stereo image across the shared audience area. Each stage featured main hangs of 14 Trinity Black robotic line source modules per side, supplemented by four delay hangs of eight Trinity Black modules each. PK Sound T10 medium-format robotic array modules provided front fill coverage, while a wall of T218 intelligent subwoofers lined the entire downstage edge.

“Our stages were set up alongside a stadium, so at first, we were hearing reflections off the stadium on the house-right side,” said Andrew Beer, general manager with Logic Systems. “We were able to walk the site and robotically move the horn flares to take coverage off of the stadium in real- time using PK .dynamics software and make sure we were delivering the best possible coverage for the audience area.”

That attention to detail paid off, according to Josh Sobeck, FOH engineer with Boys Like Girls: “We had an incredible day out here with PK Sound. There is really a very high fidelity to this rig. The drum transients wrap around you almost like they’re giving you a big hug. It’s a high-end, audiophile-esque listening experience, which was a treat. Mixing [this band] can be challenging because there’s so much energy all at the same time. The drums are super punchy, super thick guitars, loud vocals. I’ve definitely had shows where different P.A. systems just can’t handle it, but it was really cool to just push the faders up, make the PK system really loud, punchy and impactful, and have everything translate.”