Sponsors Announced for 12th Annual Mix Sound for Film & TV Event

Founding sponsors Avid, Meyer Sound, Dolby, Focusrite and Sony will be joined by a host of technology, retail, design/integration and studio production companies in support of the 12th annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television event, which returns to the post-production facilities of Host Partner Sony Pictures Studios, Culver City, Calif., on September 27, 2025.

Following a one-of-a-kind, event-opening Keynote Conversation between award-winning composer Harry Gregson-Williams and A-list producer/engineer/scoring mixer Alan Meyerson, attendees will be treated to a range of technology demonstrations and expert panel presentations throughout the world-class re-recording stages and editorial facilities of Sony Pictures Studios.

“This event is all about talent and technology,” says Tom Kenny, co-editor of Mix, “and over the course of 12 years, our sponsors have really delivered on both counts. Technology advancements are so rapid these days, and these are the companies leading the charge in sound for picture. To see these technologies in use in such a world-class facility—well, that is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for our audience. A real treat.”

At presstime, sponsors for Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television include:

HOST PARTNER: Sony Pictures Studios

STAGE SPONSORS

• Avid/ASG: Cary Grant Theater

Founding sponsor Avid will fill up the Cary Grant Theater, home of the largest Avid S6 console in the world, and be joined by Advanced Systems Group, which has been at the forefront of immersive audio design and installation.

• Meyer Sound: Stage 17, Barbra Streisand Scoring Stage Control Room

Founding sponsor Meyer Sound will be offering listening sessions and product demonstrations on the Barbra Streisand Scoring Stage and in Stage 17, which features a top-of-the-line 9.1.6 Meyer Sound monitor system.

• Sony: Anthony Quinn Theater

The pro audio technology group within Sony will showcase its groundbreaking 360VME technology hands-on by offering attendees free individual hearing measurement, analysis and takeaway profiles for accurate immersive playback in headphones.

• Dolby: ADR 1

Dolby returns to Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV by showcasing its speaker lineup, with a full 7.1.4 setup of its theatrical monitor system, recently featured at CinemaCon.

• Focusrite/Aspire Sound: Barbra Streisand Scoring Stage

Focusrite will set up a full 7.1.4 ADAM Audio monitor system and in conjunction with Aspire Sound host expert panels and listening sessions throughout the day.

SOUND REEL SHOWCASE SPONSOR

• Waves Audio (featuring special event discount and product giveaway)

PANEL+TABLETOP SPONSORS

• Custom House at Guitar Center: Sit Down With Custom House at Guitar Center

• Pro Sound Effects: IN-DEPTH LIVE! With Golden Reel Award winner Matt Yocum

STUDIO PANEL SPONSORS

• Warner Bros.: Inside the Juke Joint: Building the Sonic World of “Sinners”

• NBCUniversal: From Stage to Screen: Crafting the Sound of “Wicked: For Good”; Reimagining a Sonic Legacy: Sound Design, Editing & Mixing on “How to Train Your Dragon”

• NBCUniversal StudioPost: Extreme Mixing—Kids Feature vs. Adult Limited Series. Featuring the award-winning mixing teams for DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie and Netflix’s Black Rabbit.

TABLETOP SPONSORS

• Blackmagic Design

• Sound Particles

EVENT PARTNERS

Women’s Audio Mission

Society of Composers & Lyricists

EIPMA

SoundGirls

For more information, and to register, visit the Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV website.

For sponsorship information, please contact Mix Publisher Janis Crowley.