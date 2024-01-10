Bell Brings It All Back Home

Nashville, TN (January 11, 2024)—New Zealand singer Kaylee Bell may have moved to Nashville to focus on songwriting, but she’s still able to pack a venue tight when she tours back home, as was the case on her recent Boots ‘N All tour. Tearing through the two islands for the 17-date tour, Bell, her band and FOH engineer/production manager Joshua Anderson leaned on an Allen & Heath dLive system supplied by Jansen Pro Audio to ensure consistent sound while travelling light.

“Eliminating the task of maintaining show files for multiple consoles saved me endless amounts of time and brought a whole new level of consistency to everything,” said Anderson. “We utilized a dLive C3500 control Surface for FOH, a CDM32 MixRack and DX168 expander. While the C3500 offers a fantastic Surface size, we absolutely love our CTi1500 Surface, too. The flexibility of such a small and lightweight Surface is incredible.”

The C3500 is the largest C Class Surface for the dLive series and features 24 faders over 6 layers, with dual 12″ touchscreens, while the CTi1500 was designed for lightweight touring with a small footprint of 12 faders over 6 layers and one touchscreen, weighing in at under 23 kgs including a flightcase.

In a notable shift, the band’s monitoring has been integrated into the dLive system, managed on a dLive Director setup handled by Nick Campbell. dLive Director serves as an editor and control software for dLive, enabling users to pre-configure the system offline, review and modify Show files from guest engineers, and conduct live mix control using a laptop or touch tablet.

“We have both loved the architecture Allen & Heath has built for gain sharing and separate show file/scene control within the one MixRack we travel with,” said Anderson. “Shifting from the previous IEM system, the band instantly noticed the improvement in quality.”