On the Move With My Morning Jacket

My Morning Jacket spent most of 2023 on the move—which was fine with FOH engineer Ryan Pickett as he marked his 20th year mixing the band.

By Clive Young ⋅

My Morning Jacket dressed up as characters from Super Mario when they played Halloween night at The Orpheum Theatre in New Orleans. Photo: Erika Goldring/Getty Images.
New York, NY (December 12, 2023)—Like many bands, My Morning Jacket came out of the pandemic ready to roll, releasing a well-received self-titled album in 2021 that served notice the group was truly back after a few years where leader Jim James explored side projects and other members backed acts like Roger Waters live. These days, however, MMJ is on the move.

“This year has been the most touring we’ve done probably since 2015,” said Ryan Pickett, the band’s longtime FOH engineer. “It’s been legs of four-week headlining tours. We’re on the fourth leg now—I crammed in five weeks with Ray LaMontagne and went direct into this, so it’s nine weeks straight for me!”

Once again, the band is carrying gear from Nashville’s Spectrum Sound, including a sizable d&b audiotechnik P.A. “We’ve been carrying KSL and SL-Subs ever since they came out,” said Pickett. “We were already doing Array Processing and the D80s, and that to me is the big difference: AP and the amps. Some people don’t like it, but I can’t live without it.”

FOH engineer Ryan Pickett at his Avid S6L desk, provided by Spectrum Sound.
FOH engineer Ryan Pickett at his Avid S6L desk, provided by Spectrum Sound.

Sending mixes to that P.A. is a complex FOH package centered around an Avid S6L console loaded with 200 snapshots cultivated over the years. The desk is joined by a curated selection of outboard gear, down to a Meris Mercury7 reverb pedal that Pickett calls “my mini-Bricasti. I can throw it my bag and go from the Ray gig to the Jacket gig since both acts are really about long hall reverb.

“I line drive out of my console into the Rupert Neve Designs Master Buss Processor, and that feeds into a Crane Song Hedd 192 because I can go analog-in then AES-out into the Lake LM 44s for system management. For the drum group, I’ve got a Rupert Neve 5254 dual diode bridge compressor and use the native EQ on the console if I need a boost beyond that. We use a Warm Audio WA-2A compressor on Jim’s acoustic guitar group as he goes from light finger-picking to ham-fisted rock. With the bass group, I use a Warm Audio WA76 and again, native group EQ for finessing. The guitar group, there’s the BAE 10DC; it really speaks to me with guitars—I feel like I’m hitting iron instead of a square wave.

“There’s a Rupert Neve 5045 Primary Source Enhancer on the stage right and left vocals, which gives me feedback control when the P.A. is in close proximity. Jim’s vocal channel is a group—I parallel his vocal because he sings a lot of falsetto, so when I lose air or SPL from him, I bring up that parallel to add more gain. Analog-wise, it hits one of the AudioScape 76As and then the okesound Soothe plug-in in the console. I also use Soothe on my bass group, too, because our bass player tends to slap his pickup when he’s excited and you get this 2k clack. I don’t want to lop that out in the EQ and then have no intelligibility when he’s playing with dynamics on the next song, so I have it set on the group to catch those clacks; it works better than any deesser could. I also have Crane Song Phoenix II, which I use on many buses and individual channels for character and tone-shaping; between those two plug-ins running natively on the desk and my hardware, I really feel happy with my workflow.”

Mixing The Mavericks’ Road-Ready Revelry

Up on stage, the band hears mixes from monitor engineer Ryan Doordan via JH Audio and Sensaphonics in-ear monitors and d&b M4 wedges. This year saw MMJ transition to sE Electronics V7 microphones for all vocals and James’ wireless capsule. Most of the stage is covered with sE mics, including VR2 ribbon mics used as overheads, but there are exceptions, including some AKG 440s and Lauten Audio’s new Snare Mic, which Pickett beta-tested all year on drummer Patrick Hallahan. “It’s a large-diaphragm condenser with a huge soundstage,” he reports.

My Morning Jacket is closing out the year with a new holiday album, and a few live dates are already on the books for 2024, placing Pickett behind the FOH desk once again. “I just hit my 20th year with them, which was kind of scary and rewarding at the same time,” he laughed. “I didn’t foresee or ask for this; it’s just one of those things where you wake up one day and go, ‘Wow—20 years!’”

Clive Young

Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. Previously, he was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019), and has been nominated twice for "Best Range Of Work By A Single Author" in the annual Neal Awards. He is the author of two books, "Crank It Up: Live Sound Secrets of the Top Tour Engineers," and "Homemade Hollywood: Fans Behind The Camera." Additionally, he has spoken at more than 400 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.

